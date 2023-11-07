Hurricane Lee: A Powerful Storm Threatening the East Coast

Hurricane Lee, currently classified as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane, is making its way through the Atlantic with maximum winds reaching 150 mph. Positioned approximately 500 miles East of the Northern Lesser Antilles, the hurricane is moving at a speed of 13 mph in a westerly-northwesterly direction.

The impact zone of Hurricane Lee extends outwards, with hurricane-force winds spanning 35 miles from the center, and tropical-force winds encompassing an area up to 150 miles away. The clouded over, 10 nautical mile eye of the storm suggests the presence of drier air and the influence of southwest wind shear. To gather more information about the storm’s conditions, the NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters will investigate Lee this evening.

Over the next day, Hurricane Lee is expected to encounter dry air and wind shear. This could trigger an eyewall replacement, a phenomenon that often causes hurricanes to become larger but somewhat weaker. However, given the warm water conditions, there is also a possibility of Lee intensifying again. The timing of the eyewall replacement remains uncertain.

Under the influence of high-pressure systems, Hurricane Lee is currently following a westerly-northwesterly trajectory. Once it reaches the edge of the high-pressure area, it will begin turning towards the north. The presence of a low-pressure trough along the East Coast will further influence the storm’s path, with southerly winds ahead of the trough likely pushing Lee northwards. The precise point at which Hurricane Lee changes course will determine the potential impacts on Bermuda and potentially the northeast coast of the US.

While Bermuda will undoubtedly experience some impacts, the core of Hurricane Lee is forecasted to remain to the west of the island. It’s important to note that the worst weather associated with hurricanes typically occurs on the eastern side. Therefore, the Leeward Islands, the Bahamas, the US East Coast, and Bermuda should all prepare for life-threatening rip currents and dangerous surf. Additionally, there are concerns that Lee might make landfall in the Canadian Maritimes, causing significant impacts. This situation requires careful monitoring over the next week as significant changes can occur.

In addition to Hurricane Lee, Tropical Storm Margot is being monitored. Currently located 705 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands in the East Atlantic, Margot is projected to stay out in the Atlantic and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday. Stay tuned for further updates and comprehensive coverage from WDSU as these tropical systems develop.