Hurricane Lee Strengthens to Catastrophic Category 5 Storm

The powerful Hurricane Lee has intensified into a catastrophic Category 5 storm, posing a significant threat to the western Atlantic region. The storm is predicted to maintain its strength and produce dangerous beach conditions throughout the weekend and into early next week.

Meteorologist Sandra Shaw explains that Hurricane Lee experienced a rapid intensification, with its winds increasing by more than 55 mph within the last 24 hours. This kind of rapid intensification is characterized by a significant wind jump of 35 mph. As a result, Lee now holds the Category 5 designation, with maximum sustained winds of 165 mph.

The National Hurricane Center warns of rip currents and hazardous surf that will impact the northern Caribbean on Friday and gradually affect the mainland United States by Sunday. However, the forecast track indicates that Lee is expected to pass well north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico during its trajectory.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory, Hurricane Lee was approximately 630 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, moving west-northwest at 14 mph. The hurricane is projected to become one of the strongest recorded storms, with potential wind speeds reaching 180 mph.

