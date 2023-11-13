Hurricane Lee Predicted to Gain Strength as it Moves Northwest

Hurricane Lee, a formidable Category 3 storm, is forecasted to steer well clear of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center. However, experts warn that the hurricane is expected to intensify in the coming days, potentially bringing treacherous surf conditions to the U.S. East Coast. The current sustained winds of nearly 110 mph, with even higher gusts, have already resulted in perilous rip currents affecting numerous regions, including the Lesser Antilles, the British and Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, and Bermuda.

Although no coastal watches or warnings are in effect at the moment, the forecast for Hurricane Lee has been unpredictable as of late. Initially reaching Category 5 strength due to exceptionally high Atlantic water temperatures, the storm was downgraded to Category 3 early Saturday. However, experts anticipate that it will regain strength in the next couple of days. As a major hurricane, a Category 3 storm has the potential to cause significant damage, including destruction of well-built homes, toppling of trees, and disruption of vital services like power and water supply lasting for several days.

The National Hurricane Center emphasized that it is currently too early to determine the extent of Lee’s impact on the East Coast, Atlantic Canada, or Bermuda in the later part of next week. This uncertainty arises from the expected considerable slowdown in the hurricane’s movement over the southwestern Atlantic. However, forecasters caution that dangerous surf and rip currents are expected to emerge along the majority of the East Coast starting from Sunday and worsening throughout the week as Hurricane Lee continues to grow in size.

