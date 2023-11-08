The Latest Forecast for Hurricane Lee: Impacts in Maine Anticipated

Parts of Maine are now within the forecast cone for Hurricane Lee as it continues its trajectory in the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center’s latest update, issued at 11 p.m., maintains Lee as a powerful Category 3 storm, boasting maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

While Lee churns in the northeast Caribbean, its effects on Maine and the rest of New England are expected in the coming days. Regardless of the exact track Lee takes, residents should prepare for major coastal surf and high winds that will intensify towards the end of the week and persist through the weekend.

As of Monday evening, Hurricane Lee was positioned around 580 miles south of Bermuda, moving northwest at a speed of 7 mph. The forecast cone represents the potential area where forecasters believe the center of the storm may make landfall. Based on track error data from the past five years, there is a 66% chance that Lee will fall within this cone.

Forecast models indicate that Lee will maintain its strength as a major storm until Wednesday before gradually weakening to a Category 1 storm and eventually transforming into a low-pressure system. The precise landfall location of Lee is contingent on various weather factors that will influence its course as it travels north.

Although Lee is expected to lose some intensity as it approaches New England and Maine, it will likely increase in speed and size. Consequently, communities along the coast should remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to safeguard against potential coastal flooding and strong winds.

In conclusion, although the path of Hurricane Lee may evolve, it is crucial for residents in Maine and surrounding areas to be prepared for the anticipated impacts, particularly major coastal surf and high winds in the upcoming days. Stay informed, stay safe, and remain vigilant.