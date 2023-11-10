Hurricane Lee Expected to Intensify: Impacts and Uncertainties

Hurricane Lee is projected to strengthen in the coming days, although it is still uncertain which areas it may pose a threat to later this week or next weekend. Consequently, Bermuda, Atlantic Canada, and the Northeast U.S. are advised to closely monitor the forecast. This hurricane will generate dangerous high surf, rip currents, and coastal flooding along the East Coast throughout this week.

Lee will veer northward over the western Atlantic in the following week, heightening concerns for Bermuda, Atlantic Canada, and the Northeast Seaboard. Despite its eventual track, the hurricane is expected to bring hazardous surf and rip currents to the U.S. East Coast in the coming days.

The latest updates on Lee indicate that it is currently located more than 200 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving in a west-northwest direction. After weakening due to wind shear, Lee is expected to regain strength in the new week.

Lee’s projected path for the next five days indicates that its center will pass safely north of the northern Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands over the next day or two. However, it is uncertain where Lee will eventually make a northward turn during the middle of the week. As Lee turns northward, it will likely encounter cooler water temperatures, leading to weakening. Additionally, factors such as upwelling from Hurricane Franklin and the remnants of Idalia will affect Lee’s trajectory.

The unforeseeable northward turn will determine the potential impacts on Bermuda, Atlantic Canada, and possibly the Northeast U.S. Currently, Lee is being guided west-northwest by high pressure, but a dip in the jet stream sweeping into the eastern U.S. will induce a northward shift by midweek. However, the exact location of this turn and the interaction with the jet stream dip are still uncertain, causing variations in computer model predictions during the latter part of the week.

Although the track remains uncertain, the ensemble computer models suggest that Lee’s northward turn is unlikely to avoid all land areas. Moreover, the hurricane is expected to grow in size, which extends the possibility of impacts beyond its projected center. Areas such as Bermuda, Atlantic Canada, and even the Northeast U.S. coast should be prepared for potential rain and wind impacts.

One certainty regarding Lee’s path is the generation of dangerous high surf, rip currents, coastal flooding, and beach erosion along the Eastern Seaboard throughout this week. Residents and visitors along the Atlantic beaches are advised to stay out of the water, especially if red flags are flying.

In terms of historical context, Lee became the 13th storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season on Tuesday afternoon and rapidly intensified to a Category 5 hurricane in just 18 hours on Thursday. This swift intensification makes Lee one of the fastest-growing hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin in the past 41 years. It is important to note that Lee is the 40th Category 5 hurricane in the past century.

As the primary purpose of The Weather Company is to report on breaking weather news and the importance of science, this story highlights the ongoing hurricane season and its potential impacts. Stay updated with weather.com for the latest information on Hurricane Lee and the 2023 hurricane season.

