New Article: Hurricane Lee Expected to Intensify and Expand Despite Challenges

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center predict that Hurricane Lee will strengthen back to Category 4 status and “grow in size,” even though it has faced the obstacle of storm-shredding wind shear that temporarily reduced it to a Category 2 storm. The latest advisory at 5 a.m. on Sunday revealed that Lee’s maximum sustained winds remained steady at 105 mph, but experts anticipate it will regain major hurricane status in the coming week.

Early on Thursday, Lee was initially classified as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. However, by late Thursday night, its wind speed skyrocketed to a whopping 160 mph, transforming it into a colossal Category 5 storm. Although the storm slightly weakened, with maximum sustained winds reaching 165 mph by early Friday, it now seems to be recovering from the effects of strong southwesterly shear.

The path of Hurricane Lee is expected to bypass the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, moving further north. The forecast indicates that Florida is likely to be spared from the storm’s impact due to its northward curve.

As the storm progresses, it is too early to determine the potential impacts it might have along the U.S. East Coast, Atlantic Canada, or Bermuda later next week. This uncertainty is particularly heightened as the hurricane is projected to drastically slow down over the southwestern Atlantic. Nevertheless, the National Hurricane Center warns of dangerous surf, rip currents, and deteriorating beach and boating conditions along most of the U.S. East Coast starting on Sunday and Monday.

Hurricane Lee is currently located approximately 280 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving west-northwest at a speed of 9 mph. Its hurricane-force winds extend out 45 miles, while tropical storm-force winds reach up to 160 miles.

Additionally, the storm has prompted concerns about beach erosion and the risk of deadly rip currents in South Florida. The region can expect steadily deteriorating beach conditions and rough surf that may impact the shoreline during high tide as Hurricane Lee generates swells throughout the week.

Lee is the fourth Atlantic hurricane of the 2023 season, following Don, Franklin, and Idalia. It is also the third major hurricane, classified as Category 3 or above. Both Franklin and Idalia were also major hurricanes.

In addition to Hurricane Lee, forecasters are also monitoring two disturbances. One is located in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean, while the other has yet to emerge off the west coast of Africa. The first disturbance has a 30% chance of development over the next two to seven days, while the second has a similar chance over the next week. The former is expected to move slowly west, while the latter is predicted to move at a faster pace on a west-northwest track.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Margot is projected to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. Currently, it poses no threat to South Florida as it is anticipated to turn north. At 5 a.m. on Sunday, Margot was located around 1,000 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, moving northwest at 8 mph. It is expected to maintain this trajectory for several days.

As the hurricane season continues until November 30, the need for preparedness and vigilance remains paramount to ensure the safety and well-being of communities affected by these tropical weather systems.

