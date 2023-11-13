Hurricane Lee Set to Rapidly Intensify as It Approaches the Caribbean

Hurricane Lee, currently a Category 1 storm, is predicted to rapidly strengthen in the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean in the coming days. According to the National Hurricane Center, Lee could potentially reach near Category 5-strength by early Friday as it heads towards the eastern Caribbean.

Located approximately 965 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, Lee is expected to reach its peak intensity over the weekend. Forecasts suggest that the storm will pass north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico; however, tropical storm conditions may still occur in these areas.

Generated by Lee, swells are expected to reach various regions, including portions of the Lesser Antilles, the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas, and Bermuda. These swells pose a significant threat, as they are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

While it’s too early to know whether Hurricane Lee will directly impact the US mainland, dangerous surf and rip currents could potentially threaten the Eastern Seaboard even if the hurricane stays off the coast.

Lee has already shown rapid strengthening, with sustained winds increasing by 35 mph within just 24 hours. Further intensification is expected in the coming days, with the storm anticipated to reach Category 3 or even Category 4 status. The favorable conditions, such as warm waters and calm upper-level winds in the Atlantic, are likely to contribute to Lee’s explosive strength.

Jason Dunion, director of NOAA’s Hurricane Field Program, has described the current environment as ideal for the storm’s intensification. Although the Atlantic waters may not be as warm as the Gulf of Mexico, where Hurricane Idalia developed, they are still above normal levels due to rising sea-surface temperatures this summer.

David Zierden, Florida’s state climatologist, believes that all the necessary factors for Lee to reach Category 4 or 5 intensity are in place. He notes that the forecast for Lee’s track indicates near-perfect conditions for intensification.

Lee’s potential maximum intensity of 150 mph would make it comparable to Hurricane Franklin, the strongest storm in the Atlantic basin this season, and stronger than any storm observed in the eastern Pacific. If Lee surpasses 150 mph, it will become the most powerful hurricane in either basin this year.

It’s important to monitor any shifts in Lee’s track, as they could increase the threat of direct impacts, such as heavy rainfall and strong winds. Residents in the eastern Caribbean, including the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola, as well as the Bahamas, should closely follow the forecast leading up to the weekend.

As Hurricane Lee continues to intensify, it serves as a reminder that the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is approaching. September 10 is typically considered the climatological peak, and the basin experiences heightened tropical activity during this period. It is crucial to stay prepared and informed during this time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Q: What is the current status of Hurricane Lee?

A: Hurricane Lee is currently a Category 1 storm with sustained winds of 80 mph, but it is expected to rapidly intensify in the coming days.

– Q: Where is Hurricane Lee located?

A: As of the latest update, Hurricane Lee is approximately 965 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

– Q: Will Lee directly impact the US mainland?

A: It is too early to determine whether Hurricane Lee will directly impact the US mainland. However, even if it stays off the coast, dangerous surf and rip currents could pose a threat to the Eastern Seaboard.

– Q: What areas will be affected by swells generated by Lee?

A: The swells generated by Hurricane Lee are expected to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas, and Bermuda.

– Q: Is Lee expected to reach Category 5 intensity?

A: While Hurricane Lee has the potential to reach Category 5 intensity, its current forecast falls just 7 mph shy of that threshold.

– Q: Are there any recent hurricanes that reached Category 5 status in the Atlantic basin?

A: The most recent Category 5 hurricanes in the Atlantic basin were Hurricane Ian in 2022 and Hurricanes Dorian and Lorenzo in 2019. Only 39 Category 5 hurricanes have been recorded since 1924, according to NOAA data.

Sources:

– National Hurricane Center: [www.nhc.noaa.gov](https://www.nhc.noaa.gov)

– CNN: [www.cnn.com](https://www.cnn.com)