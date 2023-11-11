Tracking Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Depression 10

As hurricane season continues to unfold, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has been closely monitoring the progress of Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Depression 10. These weather systems have the potential to impact various regions, and it is crucial to stay informed and prepared. Here’s what you need to know:

Hurricane Franklin

Moving with a north-northwest direction at a speed of 8 mph, Hurricane Franklin has rapidly intensified. Currently, it has maximum sustained winds of around 85 mph, with the possibility of becoming a major hurricane in the coming days. The storm is expected to continue its north-northwestward track over the western Atlantic.

While Bermuda will begin experiencing swells generated by Franklin by Sunday night, it is also important to note that this system may cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along portions of the East Coast of the United States early next week.

Tropical Depression 10

Situated about 65 miles east of Cozumel, Mexico, Tropical Depression 10 is nearly stationary. It currently has sustained winds of 30 mph, and gradual strengthening is anticipated over the next 48 hours. The system is forecasted to become a tropical storm by Sunday.

The government of Mexico has issued a tropical storm warning for the Yucatan Peninsula, while a tropical storm watch has been issued for extreme western Cuba. These areas should remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

What to Expect

As we navigate through hurricane season, it is vital to be prepared. Ensure that you have a well-stocked hurricane kit, which includes essential household items exempt from sales tax during this tax-free period. Additionally, consider purchasing items related to the safe evacuation of pets.

FAQ

Q: When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season typically runs from June 1 to November 30.

Q: What is the peak of hurricane season?

The peak of the season occurs around September 10, with the highest level of activity observed between mid-August and mid-October.

Q: How can I stay updated?

It is recommended to monitor official updates from the NHC and local news sources. Download your local site’s app to stay connected to the latest news and weather information.

Q: Are there any other systems being monitored?

The NHC is closely monitoring other weather systems, including Tropical Disturbance 2 in the central tropical Atlantic and a tropical wave in the eastern tropical Atlantic. The likelihood of development for these systems is currently assessed as low.

As we continue to monitor the tropics, let’s prioritize our safety by staying informed, prepared, and cautious. Stay aware of weather watches and warnings issued in your area, and remember that timely preparation can make all the difference during hurricane season.