The Path of Hurricane Franklin: a Growing Threat to Bermuda

The menacing Hurricane Franklin is intensifying as it sets its sights on Bermuda. The storm, now classified as a category 1 hurricane, has been steadily gaining strength since Saturday, August 26. According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Franklin currently sits approximately 275 miles north-northeast of Grand Turk Island and 565 miles south-southwest of Bermuda. It boasts maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and is moving at a speed of 8 mph in a north-northwest direction.

The NHC predicts that Franklin will undergo rapid strengthening over the next 24 hours and could potentially reach major hurricane status by tonight. If this occurs, the storm would become the second major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season, following in the wake of Hurricane Don. This year has already seen eight named storms, and Franklin’s potential to become a category 4 hurricane, with winds exceeding 130 mph, only adds to the concerns.

Bermuda is bracing for the impact of Franklin, with the storm expected to make its presence felt by Sunday night. Residents are urged to take precautions and refer to the WESH 2 Hurricane Survival Guide 2023 for important safety information. The NHC is closely monitoring the storm’s trajectory and forecasts a turn toward the north-northwest later today, followed by a northward and north-northeastward motion in the coming days.

Despite its current trajectory towards Bermuda, it is crucial to keep an eye on the storm as it continues to develop. The NHC advises staying informed and remaining prepared for any potential shifts in Franklin’s path. As the hurricane season remains active, it is always wise to reference the WESH 2 2023 Hurricane Season forecast for additional updates and information.

