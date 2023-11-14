Hurricane Franklin formed today in the Atlantic Ocean. It is predicted to intensify into a major hurricane by early next week. The current location of the storm is approximately 315 miles east-northeast of Grand Turk Island and 620 miles south of Bermuda.

The National Hurricane Center is keeping a close watch on Invest 93-L and two other weather disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. Invest 93-L has the potential to develop into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours.

As hurricane season continues, it is crucial to stay prepared. Stay updated on the latest weather information and follow any evacuation orders or safety guidelines issued by local authorities.

If you want to stay informed about hurricane-related news and updates, you can download the WPBF 25 News app. Be proactive in your hurricane preparedness efforts to ensure the safety of yourself and your loved ones.