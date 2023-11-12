New Itinerary Change for Carnival Magic as Hurricane Franklin Approaches

Carnival Magic, a cruise ship originally bound for Bermuda, has had to alter its itinerary due to the impending threat of Hurricane Franklin. Instead of visiting Bermuda, the ship will now embark on a 6-night cruise to various destinations in the Bahamas. The decision to change the itinerary was made with the safety of guests and crew members in mind, as Hurricane Franklin continues to track towards Bermuda.

The Carnival Magic, currently based in Norfolk, Virginia, was scheduled to depart on Sunday, August 27, 2023, for its Bermuda voyage. However, given the projected path of Hurricane Franklin, it was deemed necessary to modify the cruise’s route. The hurricane is currently positioned approximately 620 miles east of Nassau and is expected to move northwards before eventually turning towards Bermuda within the next few days.

Instead of Bermuda, the ship will now navigate to three different locations in the Bahamas. On Tuesday, guests will get to visit Carnival Cruise Line’s private island, Half Moon Cay, followed by a visit to Nassau on Wednesday, and Freeport on Thursday. The ship will then return to Norfolk on Saturday, September 2, after another day at sea.

While the change in itinerary may be disappointing for some guests who were looking forward to experiencing Bermuda, Carnival Cruise Line is providing a $200 onboard credit per stateroom as compensation. Additionally, all pre-purchased shore excursions for the Bermuda area will be automatically refunded to guests.

It is important for all guests traveling during hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30, to stay informed about any storm systems that may impact their travel plans. Cruise lines may need to make alterations to itineraries in order to prioritize the safety of everyone onboard. Staying flexible with travel expectations and maintaining close contact with the cruise line is crucial during these times.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Why did Carnival Magic change its itinerary?

A: The itinerary change was necessary due to the track and intensity of Hurricane Franklin, which posed a potential threat to Bermuda.

Q: What destinations will the ship now visit instead of Bermuda?

A: The ship will now visit Half Moon Cay, Nassau, and Freeport in the Bahamas.

Q: Will guests receive compensation for the change in itinerary?

A: Yes, Carnival Cruise Line is offering a $200 onboard credit per stateroom as compensation.

Q: What should guests traveling during hurricane season do?

A: Guests should stay informed about storm systems and maintain close contact with the cruise line to stay updated on possible itinerary changes or delays. Flexibility with travel expectations is also important during this time.