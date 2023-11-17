New Article: Hurricane Franklin Brings Impending Surf and Rip Currents along the East Coast

Hurricane Franklin, currently intensifying in the Bermuda Triangle, is set to become a major hurricane by Monday. While it will remain far off the East Coast, Franklin’s strength will generate perilous high surf and rip currents in the upcoming week. There is also a possibility that Franklin could come close to Bermuda. As Hurricane Franklin continues to strengthen southwest of Bermuda, experts predict it will reach major hurricane status on Monday. Although the hurricane is expected to stay well away from the U.S. East Coast, it is anticipated to generate life-threatening high surf and rip currents early this week.

Franklin, the second hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, is located in the Bermuda Triangle, north of Puerto Rico. Its trajectory initially exhibited erratic behavior, but it has begun to move northward. As faster jet stream winds pick up, Franklin will veer northeast, steering clear of the U.S. East Coast. However, the extent to which Franklin turns right ultimately determines its proximity to Bermuda. By Tuesday night or Wednesday, Franklin could come near Bermuda as a Category 2 hurricane, potentially bringing stronger winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding. Although high surf is currently expected in Bermuda, a closer track could heighten the severity of the storm. Hence, it is crucial for Bermuda residents to monitor any updates and have preparedness plans ready.

While Franklin poses a lesser threat to the U.S. East Coast, it will still produce high surf along the coastline. From late Sunday through early next week, areas ranging from North Carolina to New England may experience dangerous beach conditions, including the formation of rip currents. The exact magnitude and timing of this perilous situation are still being determined, thus it is important to stay tuned for updates. If you are planning a late-summer trip to the beach next week, be cautious and aware of this potential danger.

FAQs:

Q: What does it mean for a hurricane to become a major hurricane?

A: A hurricane is classified as a major hurricane when it reaches Category 3 or above on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. These hurricanes have sustained winds of at least 111 miles per hour.

Q: What are rip currents?

A: Rip currents are strong, fast-moving channels of water that flow away from the shore. They can pose a significant danger to swimmers by pulling them away from the beach and potentially causing them to tire or drown.

Q: How are high surf and rip currents formed?

A: High surf and rip currents are typically generated by the strong winds and large swells produced by hurricanes and other powerful storms at sea. These conditions can create dangerous waves and rapidly-moving currents along the coastline.

