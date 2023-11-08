In a recent announcement made in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States has imposed sanctions on several prominent members of Russia’s financial elite and a Russian business organization. However, two Russian billionaires who had sought out US real estate investments with Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, were surprisingly spared from these sanctions.

Former Moscow first lady Yelena Baturina and fellow oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov, both of whom had connections to Hunter Biden, managed to avoid the fresh round of sanctions. Baturina, a construction and real estate investor, allegedly dined with then-Vice President Biden in 2014 and 2015. Yevtushenkov, on the other hand, had arranged at least two meetings with Hunter Biden during his father’s vice presidency.

The omissions of these two billionaires from the sanctions list raised questions about why they were spared, considering their qualifications seemed to resemble those of other Russian oligarchs who have been targeted. The extent of Hunter Biden’s possible financial benefits from these relationships with Baturina and Yevtushenkov remains unclear.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Delaware US Attorney David Weiss was appointed as a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden for tax fraud and related crimes. This appointment followed the collapse of a probation-only plea deal last month, which faced scrutiny from a federal judge.

It remains to be seen why Baturina and Yevtushenkov were not included in the latest round of sanctions, especially given their connections to Hunter Biden. As the situation unfolds, more information may come to light regarding the reasons behind these omissions and the potential impact on US-Russia relations.