Hunter Biden’s Business Payments to Joe Biden Revealed: New Findings in Investigative Probe

House Oversight Committee Chairman Comer recently released subpoenaed bank records that shed light on the financial transactions between Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. The records indicate that Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC, made “direct monthly payments” totaling $1,380.00 to Joe Biden’s personal account. These payments were set up to occur on a monthly basis, and they originated from an account that received payments from China and other questionable sources.

This revelation raises questions about the nature of the business dealings between the Bidens and foreign entities. The investigation conducted by the House Oversight Committee aims to explore the potential benefits President Biden may have received from his family’s foreign business ventures.

Hunter Biden’s transfer of funds to Joe Biden’s personal account occurred on September 17, 2018, October 15, 2018, and November 15, 2018. These transactions provide further evidence of the financial ties between the two individuals. It is important to note that Hunter Biden is already under investigation by the Department of Justice for alleged tax evasion and other serious crimes related to the use of Owasco PC.

Additionally, recent reports revealed another substantial financial transaction involving Hunter Biden. In August 2018, Hunter received a $5 million wire transfer from a Chinese company to his bank account, which he then transferred to his Owasco PC account. The funds were subsequently transferred to a business account belonging to James Biden and later to a personal account belonging to James Biden and Sara Biden. From this account, a check for $40,000 was issued and designated as a “loan repayment” to Joe Biden.

These findings raise concerns about the extent of Joe Biden’s knowledge and involvement in his family’s business affairs. The House Oversight Committee’s investigative probe has uncovered a pattern of Joe Biden’s awareness, participation, and benefit from the Biden family’s influence-peddling endeavors.

Throughout his time as Vice President, Joe Biden had various interactions with his son’s foreign business associates. He engaged in phone calls, attended dinners, and even met for coffee to advance his son’s business interests. Hunter Biden was permitted to accompany his father on Air Force Two numerous times to promote the “Biden Brand” globally. Furthermore, Hunter sought to provide Joe Biden with office space in a shared environment with a Chinese energy company, expressing the close ties between the two.

The House Oversight Committee remains committed to thoroughly investigating Joe Biden’s involvement in both domestic and international business schemes conducted by his family. The committee aims to uncover the facts and maintain transparency throughout the investigation. The implications of these findings cannot be ignored, as they reveal potential corruption within the Biden family.

The American people rightfully expect accountability from their leaders, and it is crucial that President Biden and his family address these allegations of corruption. The ongoing impeachment inquiry, jointly led by Comer, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, and House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, underscores the urgency of this matter. The truth must prevail, and the American people deserve nothing less.

