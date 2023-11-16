Hunter Biden Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Former Overstock CEO CNN

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has taken legal action by filing a defamation lawsuit against former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne. The lawsuit accuses Byrne of spreading false statements about Biden’s involvement in seeking a bribe from Iran.

According to the lawsuit, Byrne made claims in June that Biden was reaching out to the Iranian government and offering to unfreeze $8 billion in Iranian funds in exchange for $800 million. However, Biden’s lawyers argue that these statements are completely false and that Byrne was aware of their falsity.

The lawsuit also alleges that Byrne reposted his statements on October 8, insinuating that Biden had caused the deaths of over 1,400 innocent civilians. These actions, Biden’s attorneys claim, were meant to tarnish Biden’s reputation.

It is important to note that this lawsuit is part of Biden’s broader strategy to combat attacks and false allegations against him. In recent months, he has taken legal action against various individuals, including Rudy Giuliani, former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler, and the IRS.

Additionally, Biden has been vocal about the political “weaponization” of his addiction in an op-ed published in USA Today. He aims to bring attention to the harmful use of personal struggles for political gain.

As for Patrick Byrne, an attorney representing him declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, Republicans have been investigating Hunter Biden’s financial records and foreign business dealings for months. Their goal is to determine whether there is any evidence of the president’s involvement in impeachable offenses related to his family’s business activities. However, they have yet to meet the high legal threshold for such accusations.

In line with this investigation, the House Oversight Committee recently announced that they had subpoenaed Hunter Biden and the president’s brother, James Biden, as part of their ongoing inquiry.

