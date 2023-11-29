Gaza Hostage Crisis Unveils Disturbing Conditions

In the aftermath of Hamas’ attack on southern Israel, the truth about the treatment of hostages in Gaza is slowly beginning to emerge. While the details have been shrouded in secrecy, recent accounts from medical professionals and relatives shed light on the poor conditions endured by the captives.

It has been reported that Palestinian militant groups have released over 50 Israeli women and children, as well as several foreign nationals, since a Qatar- and Egypt-mediated deal took effect. However, there are still more than 160 hostages who remain captive in the Gaza Strip.

Despite the release of some hostages, little information has been shared regarding their time in captivity. Hospitals have been instructed to withhold details to prevent harm to those still being held. Nevertheless, medical professionals treating the released hostages have revealed some distressing facts. Ronit Zaidenstein, head of the medical team at Shamir Medical Center, disclosed that the Thai nationals who were freed had been fed “very unnutritious food” while in captivity. They had lost a significant amount of weight, approximately 10% or more, in a short period of time.

Another medical professional, Margarita Mashavi from Wolfson Medical Centre, stated that those she spoke to described being kept underground for weeks with limited access to light. The meals they were given consisted of basic items like rice, canned hummus, fava beans, and salted cheese with pita. No fruits, vegetables, or eggs were provided. Furthermore, the hostages were deprived of any form of entertainment or reading materials. They were not even allowed to have a pen or pencil to write with, as the captors feared they might pass on information. As a result, the captives had to rely on conversation with one another to pass the time.

Relatives of the hostages have also shared their harrowing experiences. Esther Yaeli, grandmother of a 12-year-old French-Israeli boy, revealed that he had been held in solitary confinement for 16 days. Yaeli described those days as “horrible” and expressed concern over his withdrawn demeanor since his release. The emotional toll of the experience was evident as the boy complained about the lingering ear pain caused by the sound of the bombs.

Upon their release, the hostages are immediately assessed to determine if any require urgent medical attention. Two individuals have already been hospitalized, including an 84-year-old woman who was initially in intensive care but has since shown signs of improvement. Hagar Mizrahi, who oversees the Israeli health ministry’s operations for returning hostages, remarked on the “horrible conditions” they endured, without providing further details due to privacy concerns. However, she did express her outrage, stating that the things she had heard in recent days were “simply outrageous in every way.”

It is evident that the conditions faced by the hostages in Gaza were far from satisfactory. The lack of nutritious food, limited access to light, and absence of basic amenities paint a grim picture of their time in captivity. The emotional and physical toll on both the hostages and their loved ones cannot be understated. As more information continues to emerge, it is crucial that support is provided to those affected by this traumatic ordeal.

