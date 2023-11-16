Hungary’s Orban Opposes Ukraine’s EU Membership Talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed his opposition to the European Union (EU) starting membership talks with Ukraine. Orban emphasized that this is Hungary’s firm stance on the issue. The EU leaders are set to make a decision in December on whether to invite Kyiv for membership talks, pending the fulfillment of certain conditions. However, Hungary is seen as a potential obstacle to such talks.

Orban, who has been in power since 2010, made it clear that Hungary’s refusal to engage in membership talks with Ukraine is not influenced by any sort of business deal or the issue of EU funds. He firmly stated that the two matters must not be linked. Orban also highlighted that Brussels owes Hungary money, further emphasizing the complexities surrounding the ongoing dispute over EU funds.

The Hungarian Prime Minister faces economic stagnation and a widening budget deficit this year. The country is slowly recovering from experiencing the highest inflation rates in Europe, which surpassed 25% in the first quarter. Investors are closely monitoring the discussions between Budapest and Brussels regarding EU funds.

Orban has had numerous conflicts with the EU and the European Commission in the past. These disputes, which include the tightening of state controls over non-governmental organizations, academics, media, and courts, as well as a law that affects LGBT rights, have further strained Hungary’s relationship with the EU.

