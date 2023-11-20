Controversial Political Campaign Unveiled in Hungary Targeting EU Leadership

BUDAPEST, Nov 20 – In a bold move, Hungary’s ruling party has launched a daring campaign targeting European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen. Erected overnight, the billboards bear a striking resemblance to a previous campaign against her predecessor that caused quite a stir in Brussels.

The billboards feature a provocative slogan, “Let’s not dance to their tunes”, alongside a depiction of Von der Leyen and Alex Soros, the son of George Soros, a notable Hungarian-born financier. This deliberate choice of image has raised eyebrows, as it plays into longstanding criticisms and controversy surrounding Soros. Critics have accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz Party of promoting anti-Semitism through their portrayal of Soros, a charge that Fidesz vehemently denies.

This recent campaign echoes previous billboards that featured Jean-Claude Juncker, Von der Leyen’s predecessor, alongside George Soros. The backlash from Brussels was swift, with the European People’s Party threatening to expel Fidesz from their ranks. The billboards were eventually taken down, but the aftermath led to Fidesz’s departure from the EPP a couple of years later.

Orban, whose government is currently facing suspension of EU funds due to Fidesz’s policies, has been vocal in his opposition to the current European model crafted in Brussels. This stance is expected to be a crucial point of discussion at the upcoming EU summit in December. Hungary, known for its pro-Russia sentiments and skepticism towards Ukraine joining the EU, is anticipated to be a major focal point during the summit.

In a recent development, Orban sent out a survey to Hungarian citizens, seeking their opinion on whether the EU should allocate more funds to Ukraine or grant it membership. This move underlines the ongoing tensions and divergent viewpoints within the EU.

As the political landscape in Hungary continues to be fraught with controversy and division, it remains to be seen how this campaign will impact the upcoming European parliamentary election in June.

