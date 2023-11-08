Hungary’s Continued Blockade of Military Aid to Ukraine Despite OTP Bank Removal from Russia’s War Sponsors List

Hungary remains steadfast in its decision to block military aid to Ukraine, rejecting the recent removal of OTP Bank from a Ukrainian list of sponsors of Russia’s war. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto acknowledges that the removal of OTP Bank from the list is a positive step, but Hungary insists on further guarantees before altering its stance towards Ukraine in international settings.

In an effort to address the issue, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry has invited Ukraine’s anti-corruption agency to Budapest for immediate discussions. The objective is to negotiate an agreement that will prevent such decisions from being made in the future. Minister Szijjarto emphasized the need for a reassuring agreement before considering any changes to Hungary’s position.

Ukraine initially added OTP Bank to its list of war sponsors in response to the financial institution’s continued operations in Russia. Hungary retaliated by blocking a 500 million euro ($526 million) EU military aid package to Kyiv. Hungary made it clear that its veto would remain until OTP Bank was removed from the list.

Although Ukraine temporarily removed OTP Bank from the list as a gesture to lift Hungary’s veto, the Hungarian officials insisted on a permanent removal. Consequently, the Ukrainian anti-corruption agency fully eliminated the bank from the list on Monday.

The question remains whether Hungary’s stance will change even with OTP Bank’s removal from the war sponsors list. The Hungarian Foreign Ministry has not responded to inquiries regarding the matter.

Under the leadership of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Hungary has been at odds with Ukraine since Russia’s invasion. Orbán has maintained close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, advocating against providing weapons to Ukraine and opposing EU sanctions on Moscow.

In addition to OTP Bank’s removal, Hungary expects Ukraine to take further actions, including removing the bank’s Russian branch and four Hungarian executives from the list of entities facing sanctions.

The ongoing dispute between Hungary and Ukraine illustrates the complex dynamics surrounding the conflict in Eastern Europe and highlights the challenges faced in finding common ground to promote stability in the region.