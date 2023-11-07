Romania, Slovakia, and Bulgaria Consider Lifting Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports

In a surprising turn of events, Romania, Slovakia, and Bulgaria are now considering lifting the ban on Ukrainian grain imports, a decision that will have significant implications for their markets. The ban was initially implemented to protect local farmers from increased competition and bottlenecks caused by Ukraine’s reliance on alternative EU export routes. However, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov believes that waiving the ban could actually have beneficial effects on the economy.

Denkov stated that “the resumption of imports from Ukraine will reduce the prices of basic foods, reduce inflation, which will help low-income people, and increase budget revenues from imports and exports.” His remarks echo a sentiment shared by many who believe that lifting the ban could lead to a decrease in food prices and an overall improvement in the financial well-being of the population.

While the final decision is yet to be made, a draft decision has already been adopted in Bulgaria to lift the ban on certain Ukrainian products after September 15. The decision will be further discussed and voted upon in the plenary session of parliament. Romania’s farm ministry, on the other hand, has stated that it will make a decision after the European Commission has its say.

The potential lifting of the ban comes at a crucial time for Ukraine, as it has become reliant on alternative EU export routes since Russia abandoned a year-old deal that allowed for the safe shipment of Ukrainian grains via its Black Sea ports. This has created increased competition among neighboring states such as Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, and Slovakia.

While Slovakia’s government has confirmed their intention to uphold the ban, Hungary’s farm minister has indicated that Hungary would impose national measures to restrict Ukrainian imports if the EU does not extend the ban. Istvan Nagy, Hungary’s agriculture minister, stated that the new national ban would apply to a wider range of Ukrainian products than the current measures.

The decision to lift the ban will ultimately depend on the European Commission and its assessment of the situation. It remains to be seen whether Romania, Slovakia, and Bulgaria will follow through with their consideration to lift the ban and the potential impact it will have on their respective markets.