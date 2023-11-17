The Uncertain Path of Sweden’s NATO Membership

Amidst ongoing discussions about Sweden’s bid to join NATO, Hungary’s parliament speaker, Laszlo Kover, has expressed uncertainty regarding the need for Hungary’s approval. This uncertainty may lead to further delays in the approval process, which has been stalled in parliament since July 2022. The concerns surrounding Hungary’s endorsement stem from the critical comments made by Swedish politicians regarding Hungary’s perceived democratic decline.

Rather than providing a direct quote, it can be stated that Kover’s remarks reflect the hesitation within Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party to support Sweden’s NATO bid. The debate surrounding Hungary’s stance on this matter has been ongoing, with Hungary’s foreign minister recently addressing his Swedish counterpart in a letter expressing concerns over what he perceives as “biased and unfair” allegations against Hungary’s government.

Although Sweden applied for NATO membership in response to Russia’s intervention in Ukraine, and most alliance members swiftly ratified its bid, both Hungary and Turkey have yet to do so. The coordination of these two countries’ positions is of significant importance, as both are still in discussions regarding the approval of Sweden’s membership. Hungary’s parliament is set to reconvene later this month, but it remains uncertain whether the Swedish ratification will be included in the agenda for debate and vote.

FAQ:

Q: What is the current status of Sweden’s NATO bid?

A: Sweden’s NATO bid is currently awaiting approval from Hungary and Turkey.

Q: Why has Hungary’s approval been delayed?

A: Hungary’s approval has been delayed due to concerns over criticism from Swedish politicians regarding Hungary’s democratic regression.

Q: What are the concerns raised by Hungary’s foreign minister?

A: Hungary’s foreign minister has expressed concerns over what he considers “biased and unfair” accusations made by some Swedish politicians against the Hungarian government.

