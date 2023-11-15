Hungary PM Urges Unique Approach to Migration, Rejects Western European Policies

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has expressed his opposition to the migration policies followed by Western European countries, stating that he does not want to see his country adopting their “failed” strategies. In a recent statement, Orbán emphasized the need for each country to have their own approach to migration, cautioning against the potential consequences of replicating Western Europe’s policies.

Orbán’s remarks, posted on X, reflect his concerns about the perceived link between Western European immigration policies and the rise of terrorism, gang violence, and social unrest in those regions. He particularly highlighted his determination to prevent the emergence of “mini Gazas” in the Hungarian capital, Budapest. While the exact meaning behind this reference to Gaza remains unclear, it could be seen as a cautionary analogy to convey the potential risks and consequences of misguided policies.

Despite the lack of clarity surrounding Orbán’s remarks, it is important to note his previous actions, such as the banning of pro-Palestinian protests in Hungary, which he has denounced as being “pro-terrorist.” This reinforces his strong stance against ideologies that he perceives to be a potential threat.

Hungary, under Orbán’s leadership, seeks to maintain its sovereignty when it comes to migration policies, rejecting any attempts by external bodies, including the European Union, to impose their perspectives. Orbán emphasizes the need for tolerance and acknowledges that different countries may choose different paths, based on their unique national interests and values.

In his statement, Orbán sends a clear message to Western European nations, asserting that Hungary does not wish to replicate their experiences. He urges others to respect the differences and variations between countries, allowing each nation to define and implement migration policies in a manner that aligns with their individual circumstances. Orbán’s concerns center around preserving national identity, avoiding potential security risks, and preventing any form of violence or unrest similar to what has been witnessed in major cities throughout Western Europe.

