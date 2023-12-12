Hungary Implements Laws to Safeguard National Sovereignty

Hungary’s parliament recently enacted a series of laws aimed at protecting the nation’s sovereignty, with critics expressing concerns about potential repression of dissent against Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government.

The law package, known as the “defence of national sovereignty,” represents Prime Minister Orban’s latest effort to address critical voices leading up to the upcoming European Parliament and local elections. The package was approved by a significant majority in parliament, which is dominated by Orban’s Fidesz party.

Scheduled to take effect on February 1 next year, these laws criminalize foreign funding of election campaigns and establish the Sovereignty Protection Office, an agency with extensive investigative powers. The agency’s head, appointed by the prime minister, will be responsible for identifying and investigating organizations that receive foreign funding aimed at influencing voters.

While the agency itself does not possess the authority to penalize non-governmental organizations (NGOs), it could provide information to the appropriate authorities. Additionally, the agency will issue an annual “sovereignty report” and offer recommendations. Candidates involved in elections who accept foreign funding may face up to three years in prison.

Proponents of the legislative changes argue that they aim to close an electoral loophole prone to manipulation. However, the package has drawn criticism both domestically and internationally. The Council of Europe has urged Hungary to abandon the bill due to its potential infringement on human rights. Prominent rights groups, including Amnesty International Hungary, argue that the laws serve to protect the arbitrary exercise of power. There are concerns that the new authority established by the laws might target various groups and institutions without providing them with legal recourse.

The laws have not escaped international attention. America’s envoy to Budapest, David Pressman, likened them to Russia’s foreign agent law but on a more severe scale. Pressman expressed alarm about the creation of a new domestic security agency equipped with unchecked investigative powers.

In addition to the laws addressing foreign influence, the parliament also voted overwhelmingly in favor of electoral reforms for Budapest. Critics argue that these reforms are designed to allow Fidesz to gain an advantage in the capital, which has been under opposition control since 2019. Over the years, Orban has been accused of manipulating the electoral system through institutional changes, such as redrawing constituency boundaries. The recent reforms will result in the proportional representation of Budapest council members, potentially benefiting stronger parties at the expense of a fragmented opposition.

Hungary, as a member of the European Union, often finds itself at odds with other member states on various issues, including migration, media independence, judicial independence, and LGBTQ rights. Orban and his allies have frequently accused political adversaries, NGOs, and media outlets of serving foreign interests.

It is important to note that in 2017, Hungary’s governing parties passed a similar law targeting NGOs receiving foreign funding, which they later repealed due to pressure from the European Union.

