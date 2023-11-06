Hungary Fires Director of National Museum Over LGBTQ Display Controversy

In a surprising move, the director of the Hungarian National Museum in Budapest, Laszlo L. Simon, has been fired by Hungary’s cultural minister for allegedly failing to adhere to a controversial law that restricts the display of LGBTQ content to minors. This decision comes after the Hungarian government deemed that five photos exhibited at the renowned World Press Photo exhibition violated the law, which aims to limit children’s exposure to content related to homosexuality or gender change.

Rather than including direct quotes from Simon, who is a member of Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party, this article presents a description of his response to the dismissal. Simon wrote on his Facebook page, expressing his disagreement with the decision while asserting his commitment as a father and grandparent. He firmly rejected the notion that children should be protected from either him or the institution he represents.

The photos in question showcased a community of elderly LGBTQ+ individuals in the Philippines who have formed a tight-knit community over the years, supporting and caring for each other as they navigate aging. Some of the images depicted members of the community dressed in drag and wearing makeup.

Hungary, under the leadership of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has put in place restrictions on materials that “promote” or portray homosexuality to minors across various forms of media. Although the government claims that these measures aim to protect children from what it labels as sexual propaganda, the law has faced significant opposition. In fact, 15 European Union countries have initiated legal action against Hungary, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen labelling the law as “a disgrace.”

The cultural ministry stated that Simon’s dismissal was due to his failure to comply with the law and his conduct, which rendered his continued employment impossible. However, the ministry did not provide additional comments regarding the decision.

This incident further emphasizes the ongoing controversy surrounding Hungary’s LGBTQ rights and freedom of expression. It raises concerns about the country’s commitment to inclusivity and the potential impact on its cultural institutions.