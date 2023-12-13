Hungary Receives €10 Billion in Unfrozen EU Funds as Political Tensions Rise

The European Commission has approved the release of €10 billion in cohesion funds for Hungary, marking the end of a year-long freeze on the funds due to concerns over the country’s rule-of-law issues. This decision allows the Hungarian government to submit reimbursement requests of up to €10.2 billion, which will be used for various development projects across the country.

Despite this positive development, the situation remains fluid. The European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, emphasized that the decision does not signify the end of the monitoring process. The European Commission will continue to closely observe the situation and promptly respond to any backsliding in Hungary’s commitment to judicial independence and the rule of law.

The release of funds comes at a critical time when Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is escalating his opposition campaign on multiple fronts. Orbán aims to prevent the opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine, block a €50-billion special fund for Ukraine’s war-torn budget, and halt further provisions of military aid. These contentious issues will be discussed during an upcoming summit of EU leaders, requiring unanimous agreement to proceed.

Some observers speculate that the unfreezing of funds is a result of political bargaining between Brussels and Budapest. However, the European Commission vehemently denies engaging in such horse-trading to appease Hungary. The Commission asserts that the decision is solely based on Hungary’s adoption of a judicial reform in May, which aimed to enhance judicial independence and reduce political interference in the courts.

Nonetheless, critics argue that the reform falls short of adequately addressing the concerns raised by Brussels. Amnesty International and the Hungarian Helsinki Committee conducted a joint analysis, asserting that the adopted solutions are insufficient and breach relevant laws and rule of law principles. Similarly, the four main groups of the European Parliament expressed skepticism and called on the Commission to postpone a positive assessment until after the upcoming elections to the National Judicial Council on January 10.

While Hungary has now gained access to €10.2 billion in funds, it still remains ineligible for over €11.5 billion in cohesion funds. This includes €6.3 billion impacted by the “conditionality mechanism” due to concerns related to public procurement, conflicts of interest, and corruption. Furthermore, additional funds allocated for areas such as academic freedom, LGBTQ+ minority protection, and the right to asylum also remain inaccessible.

In addition to the cohesion funds, Hungary is unable to access its €10.4 billion COVID-19 recovery and resilience plan, which includes grants and low-interest loans. Only €920 million has been disbursed as pre-financing for energy projects.

While Orbán’s political director advocates for the release of the entire €30 billion, including the unfrozen €10 billion, the European Commission maintains that Hungary must fully comply with all “super milestones” and “horizontal enabling conditions” to access the remaining funds.

