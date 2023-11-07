Hungary Fires Museum Director Over LGBTQ Content Display

The Hungarian National Museum in Budapest has made headlines after its director, Laszlo L. Simon, was fired by the country’s cultural minister. The reason stated for Simon’s dismissal was his alleged failure to comply with a contentious law that prohibits the display of LGBTQ content to minors.

The museum had previously come under scrutiny when it showcased five photos at the World Press Photo exhibition that were deemed to violate the law restricting children’s access to content depicting homosexuality or gender change. In response, the museum implemented a notice limiting access to visitors over 18.

In a statement on social media, Simon expressed his disagreement with the decision, emphasizing that neither he nor the museum had intentionally violated Hungary’s “child protection” law. He vehemently rejected the notion that children should be shielded from him or the institution he leads.

The controversial photographs in question documented an elderly LGBTQ+ community in the Philippines, highlighting their shared living arrangement and mutual care in their later years. Some members of the community were captured dressed in drag and wearing makeup.

The Hungarian government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has been criticized for its restrictions on materials that “promote” or depict homosexuality to minors. These restrictions extend to various forms of media, including television, films, advertisements, and literature. While the government argues that the law aims to protect children from what it considers sexual propaganda, it has faced legal challenges from 15 European Union countries. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen even labeled the law as “a disgrace.”

The cultural ministry justified Simon’s dismissal by accusing him of non-compliance with the law and engaging in conduct that rendered his continued employment impossible. However, the ministry declined to comment further on the matter.

This incident has sparked renewed debate regarding LGBTQ+ rights and freedom of expression in Hungary. Many international observers see it as a reflection of an ongoing struggle between conservative values and the push for greater inclusivity and acceptance within Hungarian society.