Hungary Implements Restrictions on World Press Photo Exhibition, Citing LGBTQ Content

In a new development, Hungary’s National Museum has imposed restrictions on the World Press Photo exhibition, preventing individuals under 18 from visiting. This decision comes in response to concerns raised by Hungary’s right-wing government regarding the display of LGBTQ content within the exhibition. Known for its exceptional photojournalism, the World Press Photo exhibition attracts over 4 million visitors globally each year, who seek to gain insight into major events through visual storytelling.

The controversy arose when Hungarian lawmaker Dora Duro, from the far-right political spectrum, filed a complaint with the country’s cultural ministry concerning a set of five photos taken by Filipino photojournalist Hannah Reyes Morales. The cultural ministry agreed that these photos violated Hungary’s law prohibiting the exhibition of LGBTQ content to minors, resulting in the ban on young visitors.

Morales’ photographs capture the lives of elderly LGBTQ individuals in the Philippines who have formed a close-knit community and provided care for one another as they navigate the challenges of aging. The images depict members of this community dressed in drag and wearing makeup. Despite their positive and inclusive nature, the Hungarian government perceived these images as inappropriate for young audiences, even with parental consent.

Joumana El Zein Khoury, executive director of World Press Photo, expressed concern over the targeting of a photo series that spreads such acceptance and inclusivity. This incident marks the first instance of censorship faced by the exhibition in Europe and has left the organization shocked by the limited access imposed on a particular audience. Khoury emphasized the bewildering aspect of the government’s decision, considering that it occurred in Europe, a continent typically heralded for its progressive values.

This action is the latest in a string of efforts by Hungary’s government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, to restrict the distribution of materials containing LGBTQ representation to minors across various media platforms, including television, films, advertisements, and literature. While the government asserts that its “child protection” law aims to shield children from what it deems as sexual propaganda, the European Union has witnessed legal challenges from 15 member states. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen branded the law as “a disgrace.”

Critics argue that the exhibition’s censorship undermines freedom of the press and expression. However, Dora Duro, the lawmaker who initiated the complaint, maintains that the LGBTQ community’s way of life does not constitute the world’s most pressing issue. She believes that the values conveyed to children significantly impact their development, and therefore, the exhibition poses a threat to both minors and adults alike.

Photographer Hannah Reyes Morales responded to the controversy by emphasizing that her subjects in the photographs serve as icons and role models, providing inspiration for the LGBTQ community in the Philippines. She firmly stated that their existence and visibility are in no way dangerous or harmful. Morales expressed deep sadness that their story may not reach those who need it most, emphasizing the importance of shedding light on marginalized communities.

The Hungarian cultural ministry declined an interview request regarding this matter. Tamas Revesz, a former member of the World Press Photo jury and the organizer of Hungary’s exhibitions, argues that many other photographs in the exhibition tackle far more grave and shocking subject matter, including coverage of the war in Ukraine. He points out that nearly half of the exhibition’s annual visitors in Hungary are students; consequently, thousands of young Hungarian individuals will be deprived of the opportunity to view the World Press Photo collection, even the images devoid of LGBTQ content.

Revesz stresses that the purpose of each image and photographic report is to deliver news and knowledge to viewers, often at great risk to the photojournalists themselves. He emphasizes the importance of forming unbiased opinions about the displayed images, as they were captured without prejudice, and invites visitors to embrace that same open-mindedness.

