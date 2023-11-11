Protesters Rally at US Embassy in Beirut, demanding Justice for Gaza Hospital Blast

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the US embassy in Beirut on Tuesday evening, voicing their anger and demanding justice following the devastating blast at a hospital in Gaza City. The blast, which claimed the lives of hundreds of people, has stirred emotions and sparked demonstrations across the region.

The protesters, including individuals waving Palestinian flags, gathered outside the embassy hours before President Biden’s scheduled visit to Israel, aiming to express their solidarity with the Palestinian cause and their support for the Jewish state in its conflict with Hamas.

Law enforcement authorities were compelled to use tear gas in order to disperse the demonstrators. Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media showed one protester scaling a barbed-wire fence surrounding the embassy, bravely planting a Palestinian flag on the embassy’s flagpole to the cheers of fellow ralliers.

Similar protests unfolded at the French embassy in Beirut, illustrating the widespread outrage and solidarity among Lebanese citizens towards the Gaza hospital blast.

Hezbollah, a Lebanese-based terrorist group, had earlier called for “a day of unprecedented anger” in Beirut following the tragic explosion in Gaza. The dual demonstrations at the US and French embassies were a visible manifestation of this anger.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry has held Israel responsible for the hospital blast, while the Israel Defense Forces assert that a failed Hamas rocket caused the devastating explosion. The strike is regarded as the deadliest incident during Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas since the terrorist group invaded the Jewish state.

President Biden’s visit to Tel Aviv was initially intended to include a stop in Amman, Jordan. However, in light of the Gaza City attack, the Jordanian government decided to cancel the meeting, resulting in the postponement of President Biden’s travel plans.

In a statement, the White House expressed condolences for the lives lost in the Gaza hospital explosion and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. The statement also emphasized President Biden’s commitment to consulting with world leaders involved in the conflict.

As tensions rise along the Lebanon-Israel border, the IDF has ordered residents of 28 communities near the border to evacuate. The possibility of further escalations has prompted the World Health Organization to send medical supplies to Beirut in preparation.

Given the unpredictable security situation in Lebanon, the US State Department has issued a travel warning, advising Americans against visiting the country. Additionally, the State Department has authorized the departure of some US embassy personnel and non-emergency workers from Lebanon.

