In a surprising turn of events, hundreds of people gathered at the main airport in Russia’s Dagestan region to voice their support for the Palestinian cause. The crowd, comprised of both civilians and police officers, chanted slogans and waved Palestinian flags as they awaited the arrival of passengers from Tel Aviv, Israel. As videos circulated on social media, it became evident that this demonstration was not limited to expressing solidarity with Palestinians but also involved examining the passports of arriving passengers, presumably to identify those of Israeli origin.

The Dagestani government, while empathizing with the struggles of the Palestinian people, appealed to its citizens to maintain peace and refrain from participating in such protests. They urged residents to understand the global context and trust international efforts to establish a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The Supreme Mufti of Dagestan, Sheikh Akhmad Afandi, also called for calm and offered an alternative approach to addressing grievances, emphasizing the need for patience and informed dialogue.

Russian authorities have declared that those involved in the airport incident would face legal consequences. The Ministry of Internal Affairs for Russia’s North Caucasian Federal District stated that CCTV footage would be reviewed to identify individuals and ensure justice is served. Reports indicate that over 150 people were involved in the unrest, and 60 have already been arrested.

While the antisemitic nature of the protests has raised concerns globally, it is essential to note that the intent behind the demonstration was to advocate for the rights of Palestinians rather than targeting Jewish communities. The international community has widely condemned the protests’ antisemitic rhetoric, emphasizing that there is never any justification for such hate.

For now, the airport in Makhachkala remains closed to incoming flights until November 6th, as Russian authorities conduct investigations and work toward restoring order. The incident serves as a reminder of the complexity and emotional intensity surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, even in unexpected parts of the world.