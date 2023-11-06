Hundreds Rally in Niger to Support Junta Amid Political Crisis

In a show of support for Niger’s ruling junta, hundreds of people gathered in the capital city of Niamey on Thursday, denouncing foreign criticism of the recent coup. The military leaders, seeking to solidify their hold on power, have capitalized on anti-Western sentiments among the population.

During the demonstration, organized by the junta and civil society groups on Niger’s independence day, protesters expressed solidarity with neighboring countries that have also witnessed military takeovers in recent years. The crowd waved Russian flags, highlighting the growing influence of non-Western powers in the region.

The recent coup resulted in the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum, who had facilitated Niger’s first peaceful and democratic transfer of power since gaining independence from France in 1960. The coup has sparked intense anti-French sentiment and raised concerns about the future of counter-extremism efforts in the Sahel region.

While Western countries and the West African regional bloc ECOWAS have condemned the coup and demanded the junta relinquish power, many at the rally voiced their support for the military leaders and denounced interference from outside entities.

In an address to the nation, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, the new military ruler, criticized those who have condemned the coup and called on the population to defend the nation. Tchiani dismissed ECOWAS sanctions as illegal, unfair, and inhuman, raising the stakes of the political standoff.

The unrest has prompted European countries to evacuate their citizens, further heightening tensions in the region. However, it remains uncertain whether the majority of the population supports the coup, as life in many parts of the capital continued as usual.

As the political crisis unfolds, questions arise regarding Niger’s alliances. While France and other Western powers have been key partners in the fight against extremism in the region, some see Russia as a viable alternative. Neighboring countries ruled by juntas, such as Mali and Burkina Faso, have already turned to Moscow for support.

Amidst the uncertainty, the role of foreign forces, particularly French troops, has come into question. France has 1,500 soldiers in Niger conducting joint operations against jihadist groups. However, French officials have stated that they only recognize the legitimacy of President Bazoum, putting the junta’s demands for the withdrawal of French troops in doubt.

The political crisis in Niger has prompted diplomatic and military responses from various countries. The French embassy in Niamey was attacked, and France conducted evacuation flights for over 1,000 people. The United States also ordered the temporary departure of nonessential embassy staff and family members.

As the situation evolves, it is crucial to prioritize dialogue and respect for democratic processes to ensure a peaceful resolution to Niger’s political crisis and maintain stability in the Sahel region.