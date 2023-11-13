A Call for Change: Protests Erupt in Derna Against Libyan Authorities Following Devastating Floods

After torrential rain caused two dams to collapse in the eastern Libyan city of Derna, triggering widespread destruction and the loss of thousands of lives, the locals have taken to the streets demanding accountability and change. In a show of anger and frustration, protesters gathered outside the Sahaba Mosque, expressing their discontent towards officials and calling for the removal of those in power.

Videos circulating on social media captured the intense scenes as demonstrators climbed onto the golden dome of the Sahaba Mosque, a symbol of Derna, while chanting slogans and singing songs of unity. The citizens of Derna, now facing the aftermath of the catastrophic flooding, are confronted with new challenges, from outbreaks of waterborne diseases to the displacement of landmines due to the heavy rainfall.

This recent wave of protests marks a significant turning point as the people of Derna seek justice and hold leaders accountable for the devastating consequences of the collapsed dams. The full extent of the disaster remains unclear, with thousands of people still reported missing. However, the United Nations has confirmed a minimum of 3,985 deaths, revealing the scale of the tragedy.

In a notable event during the protests, the house of former Derna mayor Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi was set on fire by protesters, indicating the depth of anger and dissatisfaction within the community. Al-Ghaithi has since been suspended from his post, according to Hichem Abu Chkiouat, a minister in the eastern Libyan government.

The outcry and demands for change in Derna may also resonate in other cities, particularly Benghazi, the country’s second-largest city. The people of Derna have called on their fellow citizens in Benghazi to join the protests, amplifying their message even further.

One of the main targets of the protesters’ anger is Aguila Saleh, the speaker of the eastern-based Libyan parliament, who attempted to shift responsibility for the disaster away from the authorities overseeing infrastructure in the city. While Saleh claimed the flooding was a natural event, many Libyans refuse to accept this explanation and demand a comprehensive investigation to hold those responsible accountable.

There is a lack of trust in local authorities, as they have been accused of negligence and failing to prevent the collapse of the dams. Some Libyans have even expressed the need for international organizations to conduct the investigation, emphasizing their skepticism towards local institutions.

Last year, Abdelwanees Ashoor, a hydraulic engineer, issued a warning about the high potential for flood risk in the Derna area. Ashoor stressed the importance of regular maintenance of the dams to mitigate disaster. These findings highlight the need for proactive measures and proper infrastructure management to prevent such catastrophic events.

As the protests continue, demanding justice and change, one protester expressed a lack of faith in local entities, stating that no Libyan company should be involved in any rebuilding efforts in Derna. The call for foreign assistance underscores the deep-rooted corruption that protesters believe has plagued the city’s officials, emphasizing the importance of true accountability.

The vulnerability of Libya to extreme weather events is exacerbated by its long-standing political conflict. With rival administrations and a decade-long power struggle, the country remains fragmented, hindering effective response and recovery efforts in times of crisis.

The recent protests in Derna serve as a powerful reminder of the urgent need for change and unity in Libya. The voices of the people must be heard, and their demands for accountability and proper infrastructure management must be met to prevent future disasters. Only through collective action and comprehensive investigations can Libya pave the way towards a more resilient future.

FAQs:

1. What triggered the protests in Derna?

The protests in Derna were triggered by the collapse of two dams due to torrential rain, causing extensive damage and loss of lives.

2. What are the protesters demanding?

The protesters are demanding accountability, justice, and the removal of officials they believe are responsible for the collapse of the dams and the subsequent devastation.

3. Why do some Libyans want international organizations to conduct the investigation?

Due to a lack of trust in local authorities, some Libyans believe that international organizations would provide a more unbiased and thorough investigation into the causes of the dam collapse.

4. What is the significance of the protests extending beyond Derna?

The protests spreading to other cities, such as Benghazi, indicate a growing dissatisfaction with the state of governance and a desire for change throughout the country.

5. How does Libya’s political conflict contribute to its vulnerability to extreme weather events?

The long-running political conflict in Libya hampers effective governance and infrastructure management, further exacerbating the country’s vulnerability to extreme weather conditions.