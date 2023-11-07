Expanding Opportunities: A Trailblazer’s Impact on Young People with Disabilities

When Jeison Aristizábal received the prestigious CNN Hero of the Year award in 2016, he not only captivated the audience with his remarkable journey but also left an indelible impact on young people with disabilities and their families. Growing up with cerebral palsy in Cali, Colombia, Aristizábal defied societal expectations and dedicated his life to providing therapy, education, and support to others facing similar challenges.

Since his recognition four years ago, Aristizábal’s organization, Asodisvalle, has experienced a significant expansion. Utilizing the prize money and donations, they purchased land and built a sizable rehabilitation center equipped with advanced technology and medical tools. Consequently, the organization’s reach has grown from assisting 400 young individuals to over 1,000 today.

However, it does not end there. Aristizábal’s center offers more than just specialized therapies. It provides free education, dance, sports, music, and vocational programs for students. Empowering them with job skills and a holistic approach to development, the center focuses on unlocking their true potential.

Aristizábal’s impact is not limited to his organization’s growth. Inspired by the participants in his program, he pursued a career in law, with the aim of defending the rights of those with disabilities and initiating legal change. His ultimate goal is to create an environment that offers more opportunities and inclusivity for people with disabilities in his country.

This year marks another significant milestone in Aristizábal’s journey. His foundation has embarked on an ambitious project – the construction of a university. Serving as the first university for young people with disabilities in Latin America, it is a testament to their determination and resilience. The university offers a diverse range of courses, including computer programming, 3D technology, graphic design, languages, culinary arts, carpentry, music, and tailoring. Equipped with state-of-the-art accessibility features, the university ensures that individuals with disabilities can pursue higher education in an inclusive environment.

Jeison Aristizábal’s relentless efforts have transformed the landscape for young people with disabilities in Colombia. By expanding opportunities and challenging societal boundaries, he has ignited a sense of hope and possibility for countless individuals. His journey goes beyond recognition and awards – it represents a true testament to the power of perseverance and the potential for change.