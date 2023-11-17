Hundreds of Demonstrators Worldwide Call for an End to Israeli Bombardment of Gaza

In cities across the globe, a massive outpouring of support for the Palestinians was witnessed on Saturday as hundreds of thousands of demonstrators rallied against the Israeli military’s ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip. These marches, which took place in Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Asia, displayed a collective demand for an immediate end to the violence and a call for justice.

In London, one of the largest demonstrations occurred, with a sea of people marching through the city center to urge the government, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, to push for a ceasefire. Despite the enormity of the march, it remained predominantly peaceful. However, the police reported nine arrests, including charges of assaults on officers and public order offenses, some of which were being treated as hate crimes. The estimated turnout in London alone ranged from 50,000 to 70,000 individuals, a testament to the gravity of the global concern for the situation in Gaza.

While the United Kingdom has refrained from explicitly calling for a ceasefire, it has advocated for humanitarian pauses to facilitate the delivery of aid to the people of Gaza. The UK’s position aligns with that of the United States, echoing Washington’s stance on the matter. Both countries have expressed support for Israel’s “right to defend” itself, citing the deadly attack by Hamas on October 7th, wherein over 1,400 lives were lost, the majority being civilians. Despite this, the mounting death toll in Gaza, surpassing 7,700 lives lost, mostly civilians, has prompted widespread outrage and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Solidarity with Palestine was also evident in other parts of the world. In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, a large crowd gathered outside the US embassy, chanting slogans to express their discontent. In the southern Indian state of Kerala, an estimated 100,000 people marched in a show of support for the Palestinian cause. Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addressing hundreds of thousands of supporters at a massive rally in Istanbul, reiterated his view that Israel is an occupier and disapproved of labeling Hamas as a “terrorist” organization. Erdogan’s strong stance drew criticism from Israel, who rebuked his description of the armed group as “freedom fighters.”

Protests were also held in other regions, such as Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, where individuals voiced their opposition to the ongoing violence. In the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Palestinian protesters called for a global boycott of Israeli products, emphasizing the need to protect innocent lives. Demonstrations were observed in various cities throughout Europe, including Copenhagen, Rome, and Stockholm. Despite some cities in France instituting bans on rallies due to concerns over social tensions, a small gathering took place in Paris against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict. Likewise, hundreds of people marched in Marseille, another French city, to voice their demands for peace.

Even in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, thousands of individuals adorned with Palestinian flags and placards reading “Free Palestine” made their way to Parliament House to express their solidarity with the Palestinian people.

As the demonstrations spanned continents and cities, the message was clear: the global community stands united in demanding an end to the Israeli bombardment of Gaza and advocating for justice and peace in the region.

