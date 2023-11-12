Teenagers Fall Ill in South Korean Heat Wave at World Scout Jamboree

Hundreds of teenagers at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have become sick due to a heat wave, causing concern among parents and sparking calls for the event to be canceled. The jamboree, lasting 12 days, has drawn nearly 40,000 participants from 155 countries. The extreme heat, with temperatures reaching up to 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit), has led to heat wave warnings across the country, posing challenges for the organizers.

According to the jamboree’s Organizing Committee Chairperson and Minister of Gender Equality and Family, Kim Hyun-sook, on Thursday alone, 1,486 people visited the on-site hospital. Out of those, 250 individuals reported skin rashes, 138 experienced heat-related illnesses, and 386 suffered from bug bites. Fortunately, no critical conditions were reported.

Concerned parents and observers from around the world have expressed their worries on social media, demanding answers from the organizers. One parent mentioned that their child had to sleep on the ground due to a lack of tents and essential gear. Another stated that there was a shortage of food and inadequate protection from the sun for their daughter.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has intervened personally by ordering large air-conditioned buses and refrigerator trucks to be sent to the campsite. He also demanded an improvement in the quality of the food provided and immediate resolution of any issues occurring at the site. Furthermore, the event organizers are collaborating with the Red Cross to assist those experiencing heat-related symptoms. The military is assisting in setting up shade shelters, and the floors of leafy vine tunnels are being improved to provide relief from the heat.

To ensure the safety of the participants, additional medical staff, pest control personnel, portable toilets, and food supplies have been allocated. The number of cleaning staff has been significantly increased. Approximately 130 cooling buses and 10 refrigerator trucks are being deployed, and each scout will be provided with five bottles of cold water daily, along with cooling masks, hats, sunscreen, ice packs, and salt pills.

The on-site hospital is being run by the fire service, which has been deploying nearly 200 personnel daily. This number will be further increased during the upcoming cultural event day to accommodate the expected increase in attendance. While some scheduled activities requiring significant physical exertion have been suspended and replaced with indoor programs, the organizers have stated their commitment to ensuring the safe and stable operation of the jamboree until its conclusion.

The heat wave, which started in late July, has already caused 19 reported deaths due to heat-related illnesses since May 20. The number of heat-related illnesses reported is also significantly higher compared to the same period last year. The country’s disease control and prevention agency has expressed concern about the situation.

Despite the challenges posed by the heat wave, the organizers are taking proactive measures to address the health and safety of the participants. With increased support and improvements made to the infrastructure and services provided, it is hoped that the rest of the jamboree will proceed smoothly and without any further health issues.

