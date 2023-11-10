Unexpected Surge in Migrant Rescues in Spain’s Canary Islands

In a shocking turn of events, Spanish emergency services reported the rescue of over 700 migrants from boats off the Canary Islands. Tragically, four migrants lost their lives during these operations. The first boat, carrying 254 people, was intercepted on Friday, followed by the interception of a second boat with 238 individuals on board at dawn the next day. Not long after, a fourth vessel carrying 247 migrants was also intercepted on Saturday morning.

Despite the grim outcome, most of the rescued migrants were found to be in good health. However, the Spanish coast guard discovered two lifeless bodies during the rescues, and sadly, two more migrants later succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

The Canary Islands, located approximately 100 km (60 miles) off Africa’s west coast, have recently witnessed a surge in migrant arrivals, marking a concerning trend. With tighter border controls in the Mediterranean, migrants have increasingly turned to this route as an alternative means to enter Europe.

According to Spain’s Interior Ministry, the number of undocumented migrants who have arrived in the Canary Islands this year has skyrocketed by 111% compared to the previous year, totaling 30,705 individuals. This figure is inching closer to the all-time high of 31,678 undocumented migrants recorded back in 2006.

This sudden influx of migrants has put immense strain on the Spanish authorities and local communities in the Canary Islands. Efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of these individuals have become a top priority, requiring the collaboration of various emergency services and organizations.

FAQ:

1. What is the Canary Islands’ location?

The Canary Islands are situated around 100 km (60 miles) off the west coast of Africa.

2. Why are the Canary Islands seeing a surge in migrant arrivals?

Due to tougher border controls in the Mediterranean, migrants have turned to the Canary Islands as an alternative route to enter Europe.

Sources:

– Reuters

– AFP