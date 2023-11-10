Canary Islands Struggle with Influx of Migrants

In a recent surge of migration, hundreds of migrants have arrived in the tiny Canary Islands after embarking on a treacherous journey across the Atlantic from West Africa. This influx has overwhelmed authorities, particularly on the island of El Hierro, with its population of 11,000.

Over half of the migrants arrived on El Hierro in just three boats on Friday, while two additional boats reached Tenerife and another boat arrived on Gran Canaria. These migrants, numbering 243 in total, are all from sub-Saharan Africa.

The Red Cross’ emergency unit in El Hierro has had to mobilize additional resources to meet the growing demand for aid. Inigo Vila, the head of the unit, stated that they have even enlisted volunteers from neighboring islands to assist El Hierro in managing the situation.

The Canary Islands, located approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the coast of Africa, have become a popular route for migrants, asylum-seekers, and refugees attempting to reach Spain. In 2022 alone, half of all irregular migrants entering Spain chose to pass through the Canaries.

El Hierro, the westernmost and smallest of the Canary Islands, is particularly vulnerable due to its distance from Africa. Over the past week, more than 1,200 migrants have arrived on this tiny island, stretching its capacity to the limit.

Fernando Clavijo, the head of the regional government of the Canary Islands, acknowledged the compassionate nature of the islanders but noted that they simply do not have the space, population, or resources to handle such a large number of migrants.

To ease the strain on El Hierro, Spanish authorities have conducted overnight transfers of approximately 500 migrants from the island to Tenerife.

As the Canary Islands grapple with this influx of migrants, questions arise regarding their ability to provide adequate support and resources. Here are some frequently asked questions:

FAQ: Canary Islands and the Influx of Migrants

1. Why have the Canary Islands become a main route for migrants?

The Canary Islands’ proximity to Africa and their location along the sea route to Spain make them an attractive destination for migrants attempting to reach Europe.

2. How many migrants have arrived in the Canary Islands recently?

Over the past week, more than 1,200 migrants have arrived on the Canary Islands, with El Hierro bearing the brunt of the influx.

3. How are local authorities responding to the situation?

Local authorities, specifically on El Hierro, are overwhelmed by the number of arrivals. The Red Cross and other organizations have increased their resources, but the strain on infrastructure and capacity remains a challenge.

4. What measures are being taken to alleviate the pressure on El Hierro?

Spanish authorities have conducted transfers of migrants from El Hierro to Tenerife to redistribute the burden.

5. Are the Canary Islands adequately prepared to handle the influx of migrants?

No, according to Fernando Clavijo, the head of the regional government of the Canary Islands. The islands lack the necessary space, population, and resources to cope with such a large number of migrants.

Sources:

– [BBC](https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-61159258)