New Report Reveals Alarming Mass Killings of Migrants at Saudi-Yemeni Border

A recent report by Human Rights Watch has shed light on the horrifying mass killings of migrants along the Saudi-Yemeni border. The victims, many of whom are Ethiopians seeking a better life in Saudi Arabia, were shot dead by Saudi border guards.

According to the report titled “They Fired On Us Like Rain,” migrants have described being shot at and targeted with explosive weapons by Saudi police and soldiers at the rugged northern border. Witnesses have also recounted seeing limbs severed by gunfire and bodies left on the trails.

The testimonies from migrants paint a bleak picture of the night-time crossings, where large groups of Ethiopians, including women and children, came under fire as they attempted to cross the border in search of employment opportunities in the oil-rich kingdom. One survivor, Mustafa Soufia Mohammed, shared that the shooting seemed to go on endlessly, and he later discovered that part of his leg was missing.

The journey for these migrants is already filled with danger, starvation, and violence at the hands of Yemeni and Ethiopian smugglers. Thousands of people attempt this perilous journey each year, crossing by sea from the Horn of Africa to Yemen and then making their way to Saudi Arabia. Along the way, they often experience imprisonment and beatings.

The abuses documented in this report stand out due to their scale and nature. The report details 28 separate incidents involving explosive weapons and 14 shootings at close range. The lead author of the report, Nadia Hardman, describes the sites where these killings took place as “killing fields,” with bodies strewn across the hillside. Graphic images and videos sent by survivors depict horrifying injuries and blast wounds.

While it is difficult to determine the exact number of casualties due to the remoteness of the border crossings and the challenges of locating survivors, the report suggests a minimum of 655 deaths, with the actual number likely to be much higher. Hardman emphasizes that the abuses are widespread and systematic, potentially constituting a crime against humanity.

These allegations of mass killings perpetrated by Saudi security forces were initially raised by UN experts in a letter to the Saudi government, but they received little attention. The Saudi government has denied the allegations, stating that they have found no evidence to support the claims.

However, further reports from the Mixed Migration Centre and now Human Rights Watch have provided additional evidence of killings along the border. Eyewitness testimonies, satellite imagery, and descriptions of burial sites have added weight to the claims.

Despite the grim findings of the report, recent evidence suggests that the killings are ongoing. The BBC has uncovered footage showing injured migrants arriving at hospitals in the northern city of Saada and fresh burials taking place in nearby cemeteries.

The human rights violations happening at the Saudi-Yemeni border demand urgent attention and intervention. It is essential for the international community to hold accountable those responsible for these mass killings and ensure the safety and protection of migrants seeking a better life.