London Police Officers Refuse to Carry Firearms following Murder Charge

In a significant act of protest, hundreds of London police officers have decided to refuse patrolling with firearms. This decision comes after one of their colleagues, Officer NX121, was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old Black man named Chris Kaba. The incident has highlighted a growing crisis of confidence in London’s police force and has further strained the relationship between the public and law enforcement.

Previously, only specialist firearms officers were authorized to carry guns on duty, but now even they have handed in their permits. The charging of Officer NX121 has generated indignation among other officers who fear that it signifies a shift in how their decisions in challenging situations will be judged. The decision to refuse patrol with firearms is a symbolic gesture reflecting their concerns about the implications of this murder charge on their own safety, as well as their family and colleagues.

The case of Chris Kaba’s death is not an isolated incident that has eroded trust in the police. It follows a series of high-profile scandals, including the abduction, rape, and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving Met officer. The heavy-handed policing of a public vigil in Everard’s honor and the mishandling of a crime scene where two Black sisters were murdered further fueled public outrage. A 2022 independent report commissioned by the Met confirmed the force’s institutional sexism, racism, and homophobia, revealing its inability to police itself.

The decision of these officers to refuse firearms is a powerful statement that reflects the dire state of public confidence in London’s police force. While firearms operations are rare in the UK, the murder charge against Officer NX121 is even rarer. The investigation charity Inquest found that there has only been one successful conviction of a police officer for manslaughter since 1990 and none for murder. The murder charges in Kaba’s case have unsettled many officers, leading to discussions of a potential “show trial.”

The officers’ protest has also garnered support from right-wing members of the government, including Home Secretary Suella Braverman, as they question the charging of an officer and emphasize the split-second decisions that firearms officers have to make. This has resulted in a review of legal protections for officers on firearms duties.

The refusal to carry firearms by these London police officers is a potent expression of their concerns and a reminder of the urgent need to address the crisis of confidence in the police force. It is a call for accountability, transparency, and a reevaluation of policing methods to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.