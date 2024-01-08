Gaza’s Al-Aqsa Hospital Faces Increasing Challenges Amid Ongoing Conflict

As the conflict continues to escalate in Gaza, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital is grappling with numerous challenges. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN) have reported that a significant number of patients and staff are missing from the hospital, with no information about their whereabouts. The overwhelming air strikes across the region have forced many medical personnel and approximately 600 patients to leave the facility, leaving the remaining staff to cope with the influx of injured individuals.

During a visit to the hospital, representatives from the WHO and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs witnessed chaotic scenes as the staff struggled to treat the growing number of injured individuals. The intense Israeli bombardment from air, land, and sea had driven many people to seek medical attention at Al-Aqsa. The Ministry of Health in Gaza reports that from January 5 to 7, 225 Palestinians were killed, and 296 people were injured due to Israeli attacks.

The hospital’s director has reported that due to increasing hostility and evacuation orders, most local health workers and approximately 600 patients have been forced to leave the facility without disclosing their new locations. The remaining staff, consisting of only five doctors, bears the immense responsibility of overseeing hundreds of emergency cases and casualties. Despite the challenging circumstances, the hospital continues to operate with approximately 30 percent of its original staff, witnessing countless casualties every day in its small emergency department.

Organizations such as Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) have been forced to halt their emergency medical activities at the hospital due to escalating Israeli military activity. The WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has expressed deep concern over the worsening situation. He emphasized the importance of Al-Aqsa Hospital, stating that it must remain functional and protected in order to deliver life-saving services. The erosion of its capabilities would be a moral and medical outrage, given the trauma, injuries, and humanitarian suffering already endured.

Despite international pressure for a cease-fire, Israel continues its attacks on Gaza’s health facilities and residential areas. The WHO reports that hospitals in northern Gaza are completely out of service, exacerbating the already dire medical situation. Ghebreyesus expressed shock at the level of health needs and devastation in northern Gaza after WHO was unable to visit al-Awda Hospital due to security concerns. Urgent and unhindered access to the region is crucial to deliver humanitarian aid and prevent further loss of life.

In conclusion, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital faces significant challenges in providing healthcare amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The safety and protection of medical facilities and personnel are essential to meet the increasing health needs of the population. Urgent international action is required to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and to bring relief to the people of Gaza.