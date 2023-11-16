Visitors from Israel Gather in New York to Pray for Hostages at Holistic Leader’s Resting Place

Approximately 300 individuals from Israel assembled at the gravesite of a revered Jewish spiritual leader in New York City. While some considered it a personal mission, others saw it as a sacred pilgrimage. Orna Ben Yaakov, wearing two photographs of her missing granddaughters, Raz and Aviv Katz Asher, expressed her deep anguish over their abduction by Hamas terrorists on October 7 in Israel. The Chabad Lubavitch, a Hasidic Jewish group based in Brooklyn, organized the trip to draw attention to the approximately 240 hostages, including Israeli citizens, and to seek solace and divine intervention at the gravesite of Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, known as the Rebbe, recognized by certain Jewish communities as a conduit for prayers to reach God directly.

Albert Ariev, whose 19-year-old daughter Karina was taken from a military base in southern Israel, shared his heartfelt plea for her safe return along with all other captives. Ariev had previously prayed at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, a sacred site where Jews traditionally place handwritten prayers between the limestone bricks. He joined the journey to New York after his rabbi recommended it as a way to amplify their prayers from afar.

Chabad Lubavitch is renowned for its inclusive synagogues and community services, and while they adhere to a strict form of Orthodoxy, many of the participants on this trip were less religious. In Israel, the group is seen as a bridge between secular Jews and other denominations. For those Israelis who had received no news about their loved ones for over five weeks, this journey served as either a personal mission or a profound pilgrimage. It was also a way for them to combat feelings of helplessness.

Mirit Regev, a mother who yearned for her children’s safe return, emphasized how far she was willing to go to bring them home. Her 18-year-old son Itay and her daughter Maya, 21, were abducted from a music festival in southern Israel. Itay appeared in a Hamas video while bound, and Maya’s cellphone was discovered miles away in Gaza. Mirit expressed the overwhelming anguish she felt.

At Montefiore Cemetery, very few people wanted to discuss the events that had transpired since their loved ones’ capture. According to Israel, around 1,200 individuals were killed during the October 7 attack, while Gaza health officials, who operate under the Hamas government, claim over 11,000 deaths in the region due to the ongoing conflict. Many families at the shrine expressed their intention to proceed to an Israel solidarity rally in Washington, D.C., the following day.

Shira Soussana, who previously leaned left politically and supported peaceful coexistence, voiced her despair after her sister Amit, 40, was kidnapped from a kibbutz near Gaza. Soussana emphasized the loss of faith in humanity and the distress experienced by both sides of the conflict.

Within the Rebbe’s mausoleum, visitors filled the air with prayers and adorned the grave with pictures of their missing family members. One woman clung onto the headstone, throwing her prayers into the night sky with a passionate cry. After praying at the Rebbe’s grave, May Yerushalmi and Shani Yerushalmi lit candles in memory of their sister Eden, who shared their physical attributes and was captured during the music festival. As they reminisced about their bond, they revealed that they no longer remembered the origins of their childhood nickname for Eden, known lovingly as “Opossum.” They spent hours on the phone with her while she hid from attackers before being taken captive. Eden turned 24 during her captivity.