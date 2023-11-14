New Article: Devastating Floods in Libya Leave Hundreds Feared Dead

Libya has been tragically hit by a deadly storm that brought powerful winds and heavy floods, resulting in significant loss of life. The coastal city of Derna has suffered the most, with reports estimating that hundreds, if not thousands, of people have perished in the disaster. The exact number of casualties remains unverified due to the country’s political and administrative divisions.

The impact of the storm, named Medicane Daniel, has turned Derna into a disaster zone. The flash flooding caused widespread destruction, particularly along the riverbanks, where numerous residential buildings have been washed away. The severity of the situation has led experts to fear a mass casualty event.

On Sunday, Storm Daniel made its way across the Mediterranean, wreaking havoc in various settlements along the Libyan coast. The city of Benghazi, the country’s second largest, also experienced devastating consequences. Social media footage and local TV broadcasts depicted harrowing scenes of people stranded on their vehicles’ rooftops, desperately calling for help while the floodwaters swept away cars.

Osama Hamad, the head of Libya’s eastern government, provided an estimate of more than 2,000 deaths and thousands of missing individuals. However, given the country’s fragmented political landscape and the lack of reliable public services, these figures have yet to be confirmed. Hamad’s administration operates in eastern Libya, which is under the control of Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), but is not internationally recognized.

The Red Crescent aid group in the region expects the death toll in Derna to reach 250. Entire neighborhoods in the city have been obliterated by the force of the water, along with their residents. The calamity has caused widespread destruction, demolishing buildings and leaving behind a trail of collapsed infrastructure.

FAQs:

What caused the devastating floods in Libya?

The floods were a result of a storm named Medicane Daniel, which brought strong winds and heavy rainfall to the region.

Are the reported casualty numbers confirmed?

Due to the political divisions in Libya and the state of public services, the exact number of casualties has not been verified.

Is there any international assistance being provided?

The United Nations in Libya is closely monitoring the situation and has pledged to provide urgent relief assistance to support local and national response efforts.

Sources: [source link]