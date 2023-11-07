Strong Earthquakes Rock Western Afghanistan: Hundreds Feared Dead

Recent seismic activity has rattled parts of western Afghanistan, resulting in devastating consequences. Although exact figures remain uncertain, preliminary estimates suggest that hundreds have tragically lost their lives, with at least 15 deaths confirmed. The United Nations claims that the death toll stands at a staggering 320; however, it cautions that this number has yet to be verified. Conversely, local authorities report 100 fatalities and 500 injuries, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Heart-wrenching images captured by Afghan journalists portray the harrowing aftermath of the earthquakes. An entire village lies in ruins, as the quakes reduced stone and mudbrick homes to rubble. Disturbingly, the photographs also depict the deceased, including children, respectfully covered in blankets.

Residents of Herat city describe the terrifying moment when the ground began to shake. Abdul Shakor Samadi, a local resident, recounts how his family fled their home after feeling the tremors. With concerns of further earthquakes weighing on their minds, they joined others who had evacuated, leaving behind empty houses, offices, and shops. The Taliban government in Afghanistan made efforts to transport some of the injured via helicopter.

The seismic activity registered a magnitude of 6.3, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. This initial quake was followed by a series of aftershocks, further compounding the destruction and hampering relief efforts.

Recognizing the urgent need for medical aid, the World Health Organization’s Afghanistan office dispatched essential supplies to hospitals. Additional medical resources are poised for deployment as required. Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Afghanistan has been struck by such a catastrophe. In June 2022, a powerful earthquake ravaged a remote region in the eastern part of the country, claiming the lives of more than 1,000 individuals.

The seismic events have unfolded against a backdrop of ongoing challenges for Afghanistan. As one of the world’s most impoverished and malnourished nations, the country’s isolation following the Taliban’s rise to power exacerbates its vulnerability to natural disasters. Urgent international assistance will be crucial in supporting the relief and recovery efforts for the affected communities.