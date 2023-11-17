Humans of Bombay and People of India in Copyright Dispute: A Tale of Artistic Expression and Intellectual Property

A heated copyright dispute has emerged between the founder of popular photo blog Humans of New York (HONY) and a similar Indian platform, Humans of Bombay (HOB). Both platforms follow the same format of capturing personal stories through interviews and photographs. However, HOB recently filed a lawsuit against People of India (POI), accusing them of copyright infringement.

HOB, established in Mumbai in 2014, claims that POI, which started a few years later, is an “identical portal/service” that has replicated a significant number of images and videos from its platform. The court case has already been initiated, with POI being summoned for a hearing on 11 October.

POI, founded by Drishti Saxena in 2019, boasts over two million followers on social media. While they have not publicly commented on the lawsuit, they are actively sharing posts on Instagram and have recently opened an account on X (formerly Twitter).

In the midst of the legal battle, Brandon Stanton, the founder of HONY, expressed his thoughts on the matter via social media. Stanton emphasized that he had forgiven HOB for “the appropriation” of his work because he believes that HOB shares important stories. He also pointed out that HOB has monetized its content more extensively than he would feel comfortable doing with HONY.

HOB responded to Stanton’s comments, expressing shock at his “cryptic assault” on their effort to protect their intellectual property. They highlighted that Stanton should have informed himself about the background of the case before commenting.

The lawsuit has sparked widespread debate in India, with many questioning the hypocrisy of HOB’s lawsuit and their usage of storytelling. Some users noted that HOB used the same tagline as HONY on its X page, while others raised concerns about the copyright laws HOB adheres to when using the stories of individuals they interview.

In an attempt to clarify their stance, HOB released a statement acknowledging their gratitude to HONY and Stanton for starting the storytelling movement. They clarified that their lawsuit focuses on the intellectual property of their posts, not on storytelling itself.

On the other hand, Stanton released a statement expressing that he has never received any monetary compensation for the stories shared on HONY throughout its 13-year history. He welcomed others to use the concept of storytelling to express something true and beautiful about their community. However, he disassociated himself from those who use storytelling solely as a means to create a certain lifestyle for themselves.

While HONY has gained immense popularity with over 20 million followers across various social media platforms, it is important to note that the project has been used to raise funds for charitable causes and individuals in need. HONY has become known as a “one-man philanthropy machine.”

This copyright dispute sheds light on the delicate balance between artistic expression and protecting intellectual property. It invites a broader discussion on the importance of recognizing and respecting the original creators of content while fostering creativity and inspiring others.

Source: BBC News India