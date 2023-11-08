The Impact of Humans of New York and the Issue of Appropriation

The global phenomenon known as “Humans of New York” has sparked a legal dispute in India, highlighting the issue of appropriation in the world of social media storytelling. Humans of Bombay, a spinoff account inspired by Humans of New York, has filed a copyright infringement claim against another similar platform called People of India. The controversy has not only brought attention to the legal aspects of copyright infringement but also raised questions about the ethics and integrity of monetizing such storytelling concepts.

Humans of New York, founded by Brandon Stanton in 2010, has gained immense popularity, amassing nearly 13 million followers on Instagram. The project features captivating portraits of individuals on the streets of New York City, accompanied by heartfelt and inspiring anecdotes. The success of Humans of New York has paved the way for numerous spinoff accounts worldwide, aiming to replicate the raw and intimate storytelling format.

In the case of Humans of Bombay and People of India, the Delhi High Court has issued a summons order, acknowledging the potential “substantial imitation” of content by People of India. Humans of Bombay alleges that People of India has not only replicated its images and videos but also its entire business model.

While copyright law can protect specific expressions of content, it becomes challenging to protect ideas or approaches to conducting business. This aspect of copyright law has sparked debate in the context of these spinoff accounts. Brandon Stanton himself has expressed his concerns about the appropriation of his work and the commercialization of storytelling formats he pioneered.

Stanton emphasizes that art should be motivated by authenticity and truth, rather than solely driven by profit. He welcomes those who use the “Humans of” concept to express something genuine and beautiful about their communities but disapproves of those who use it merely to create a certain lifestyle for themselves. This raises important questions about the intent and purpose behind the proliferation of spinoff accounts worldwide.

While the legal dispute between Humans of Bombay and People of India unfolds, it is essential to consider the broader implications of appropriation in the realm of social media storytelling. The success and widespread adoption of the Humans of New York concept have undoubtedly influenced the way people capture and share human stories. However, maintaining integrity and respecting the original intent of such projects is crucial to preserving the true essence of authentic storytelling.