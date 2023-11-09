Israeli Volunteers Unite to Support Lone Soldiers Amid Ongoing Conflict

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalates, Israeli civilians are not only facing the threat of rocket attacks but also grappling with the horrifying reality of terrorist infiltrations. The Israeli Defense Forces have retaliated against these acts of terrorism, dealing a significant blow to Hamas.

Noa Feigenbaum, an editor and social media coordinator based in Israel, recently shared her experience of being awakened by sirens and taking shelter in a bomb shelter for the first time. “You know things are that bad if it’s reaching us,” she said. This heightened state of alertness has prompted Feigenbaum and her husband to make contingency plans in case he is deployed. They have decided that she will relocate to his family living elsewhere in Israel.

While Feigenbaum’s husband fights alongside his brothers in combat against Hamas, she has taken on a different role in supporting the war effort. Feigenbaum has dedicated her time and effort to assist current and former lone soldiers who serve in the Israeli Army without any family in Israel. She is volunteering at The Michael Levin Base, an organization that collects donations and supplies for lone soldiers, providing them with essential items they need during this ongoing conflict.

The Michael Levin Base not only gathers supplies but also welcomes volunteers to donate food, clothes, and other necessities. These contributions are then distributed to scattered military bases across Israel, ensuring that lone soldiers are taken care of regardless of their location.

Feigenbaum’s dedication extends beyond answering messages on social media. She is actively involved in coordinating efforts to gather volunteers and donations, ensuring that every dollar collected is directly used to fulfill the needs of the soldiers.

Amid the ongoing conflict, Feigenbaum remains in contact with her husband, although she deliberately refrains from knowing his precise location. Her decision reflects her desire to avoid unnecessary worry and instead focus on providing support to the soldiers in need.

The bravery and determination of individuals like Feigenbaum remind us of the resilience and unity that emerges in times of crisis. As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, these volunteers play a vital role in supporting lone soldiers and serving as a beacon of hope for the entire nation.