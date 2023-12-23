The Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Gaza as Conflict Between Israel and Hamas Persists

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region. The United Nations Security Council has recently passed a resolution, urging for an expedited delivery of aid to civilians in Gaza, while stopping short of calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

While the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, has called for a humanitarian ceasefire, Mark Regev, a senior advisor to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, argues that such a move would only provide support to Hamas. Regev believes that Hamas is intentionally thwarting the distribution of humanitarian aid, possibly using the people of Gaza as a means to ensure their own survival.

In response to claims by a senior Israeli defense ministry official that there is no food shortage in Gaza, Regev clarifies that Israel has authorized trucks carrying food to enter Gaza. However, these trucks are currently awaiting permission at the crossing, not due to Israeli interference. Regev poses the question of whether Hamas is deliberately hindering the distribution of aid, suggesting that they may view it as a strategic advantage.

Regev also defends Israel’s calls for people to relocate from certain areas of Gaza, stating that the potential risks of staying in those areas amidst the crossfire far outweigh the challenges of relocation. Regev argues that the measures taken by the Israeli Defense Forces to ensure the safety of civilians are necessary under the circumstances.

As the conflict intensifies, the UN Security Council resolution underscores the pressing need for unhindered access to humanitarian assistance in Gaza. While the resolution falls short of a complete cessation of hostilities, it highlights the importance of expedited aid delivery to alleviate the dire situation faced by the people in Gaza.

Frequently Asked Questions:

(Source: Reuters)