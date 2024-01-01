A Closer Look at the Houthis: Key Players in the Yemeni Conflict

Amidst ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, another crisis is unfolding in Yemen. Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have escalated attacks on ships in the Red Sea as retribution for Israel’s military campaign. Consequently, concerns are rising that this could ignite a broader regional conflict. The United States has asserted that it has no intention of engaging in a wider war, but will act in self-defense if necessary. Recent incidents involving Houthi boats firing on US Navy helicopters have heightened tensions further. As a result, major shipping and oil companies have suspended trade through the Red Sea, potentially impacting the global economy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the Houthis?

The Houthis, also known as Ansarallah or “Supporters of God,” are one faction involved in Yemen’s long-standing civil war. The movement originated in the 1990s under the leadership of Hussein al-Houthi, who formed the “Believing Youth” movement to revive the Zaidism subsect of Shia Islam. His loyal followers eventually became known as the Houthis.

How did they rise to power?

Initially, Ali Abdullah Saleh, the first president of Yemen after the unification of North and South Yemen, supported the Believing Youth movement. However, as the movement gained popularity and its anti-government rhetoric intensified, Saleh perceived it as a threat. In response, al-Houthi organized mass demonstrations, and after months of unrest, Saleh issued an arrest warrant for him. Although al-Houthi was killed in 2004, the Houthi movement persisted and grew. Leveraging the momentum of the Arab Spring protests in 2011, they seized control of Saada province and demanded an end to the Saleh regime.

What is the extent of the Houthi’s power?

American officials have been closely monitoring the Houthis, particularly the advancements they have made in the capabilities of their domestic missile systems. Initially, their weapons relied on Iranian components smuggled into Yemen, but the Houthis have since made significant modifications, resulting in substantial improvements. Notably, they recently targeted Israel’s southern region of Eilat with medium-range ballistic missiles. While the Houthis may not pose a direct threat to Israel, their technology has proven highly disruptive in the Red Sea. They have utilized drones and anti-ship missiles to attack commercial vessels, even those not associated with Israel, leading to intervention by the USS Carney.

For further insight into the Houthi movement and their impact on the Yemeni conflict, please refer to our sources below:

Sources:

– [CNN](https://www.cnn.com)

– [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com)