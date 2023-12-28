Humanitarian Crisis Intensifies in Gaza Amidst Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict

As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to escalate, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached an alarming level. The United Nations Security Council recently passed a resolution calling for increased aid to Gaza, but the impact of this resolution has yet to be seen. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed his disappointment, stating that the resolution has not translated into tangible actions.

Gaza, a war-torn strip of land, is facing dire circumstances that threaten the lives and well-being of its people. Tedros highlighted the urgent need for the UN Security Council members to turn their resolution, which includes creating pauses in hostilities and humanitarian corridors, into a reality. The people of Gaza need actions, not just words, to alleviate their suffering.

The World Health Organization has been on the ground in Gaza, undertaking high-risk missions to deliver essential supplies to hospitals. These efforts include providing medical items and fuel to the Al-Shifa Hospital, where a staggering 50,000 people are seeking shelter. The goal is to ensure that essential health services can continue to operate under such challenging circumstances. In addition, teams have visited the Al-Amal hospital and witnessed the overwhelming number of patients and individuals seeking refuge.

The recent displacement of people due to the conflict is creating further strain on medical facilities in the south of Gaza. This forced mass movement increases the risk of infectious diseases and poses a significant challenge to delivering critical humanitarian aid. The World Health Organization, along with other humanitarian organizations, is deeply concerned about the worsening situation and the detrimental impact it will have on the population.

Tedros emphasizes the urgent need for the international community to take immediate action to alleviate the peril faced by the people of Gaza. The population is in desperate need of assistance, as they endure terrible injuries, acute hunger, and are at severe risk of disease. It is crucial that humanitarian workers have the necessary support and resources to provide aid to those in need.

