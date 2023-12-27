Heartbreaking Plea for Help: Mother of Kidnapped Israeli Woman Appeals to US President

In a touching plea for assistance, the terminally ill mother of a kidnapped Israeli woman reached out to US President Joe Biden, urging him to help secure the release of her daughter. Liora Argamani, who is battling stage 4 brain cancer, expressed her desperate desire to see her daughter, Noa Argamani, once more before she passes away.

The anguish faced by Liora Argamani is immeasurable as she grapples with her deteriorating health and the knowledge that her daughter is held captive. The weight of this situation has devastated her, prompting her to reach out to President Biden for his aid in reuniting them.

Biden’s role in successfully freeing other Israeli hostages has not gone unnoticed by Argamani, who highlights the president’s instrumental involvement. Aware of the importance he places on family, Argamani implores Biden to consider her plea as a special Christmas gift – the opportunity to embrace her daughter before she takes her final breath.

Describing her daughter as a joyous and resilient young woman who cherishes dancing, music, and the company of loved ones, Argamani emphasizes the significance of being reunited with her family. Noa, she explains, deserves to return to where she truly belongs, pursuing her dreams amidst an environment of love and care. Above all, Argamani longs for the chance to see her daughter alive one last time, a heartbreaking desire that echoes in her plea to President Biden.

FAQs

Q: What is the background of this plea?

A: Liora Argamani, a terminally ill mother battling stage 4 brain cancer, wrote a letter to US President Joe Biden, urging him to assist in securing the release of her abducted daughter, Noa Argamani.

Q: What does Liora Argamani hope to achieve from her letter?

A: Argamani’s ultimate wish is to see her daughter, Noa, one last time before she passes away, and she hopes President Biden can help make this poignant reunion possible.

Q: How does Argamani describe her daughter?

A: Argamani depicts Noa as a contagiously happy and resilient young woman who adores dancing, music, and spending time with friends and family.

Q: Why does Argamani believe Biden can make a difference?

A: Argamani acknowledges President Biden’s instrumental role in facilitating the return of other Israeli hostages, prompting her to appeal to his personal understanding of the importance of family and the deep bond he shares with his own children.

Q: What are Argamani’s hopes for her daughter’s future?

A: Above all, Argamani desires for Noa to be reunited with her family, to pursue her dreams surrounded by love, and, most heartbreakingly, to have the opportunity to see her mother alive one last time.