The Escalating Conflict in the Indian Ocean: Iran Strikes Chemical Tanker with Drone

In a startling turn of events, a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean fell victim to an Iranian attack drone. The motor vessel CHEM PLUTO, a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated vessel, was struck by the unmanned aerial vehicle at approximately 10 a.m. local time, 200 nautical miles off the coast of India. The intention of a one-way attack drone is to impact its target and not return to its origin. Thankfully, there were no casualties, and the fire on board the tanker has been swiftly extinguished.

It is important to note that no US Navy vessels were present in the vicinity at the time of the attack. However, Naval Forces Central Command is in constant communication with the struck vessel, which is currently en route to India. The Indian Coast Guard has confirmed that there are 21 crew members on board and that the vessel is heading towards Mumbai.

This incident follows a series of assaults on shipping interests in the Red Sea by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, which have been ongoing since the commencement of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The US Central Command has reported additional instances of such attacks, highlighting a crude oil tanker being hit by a one-way attack drone. Fortunately, there were no injuries in this incident. Another chemical tanker in the southern Red Sea narrowly avoided a strike from a one-way drone.

Furthermore, Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles into the southern Red Sea, ultimately missing their target of any vessels. To counter future threats, the USS Laboon, a Navy destroyer, successfully intercepted and shot down four aerial drones that were approaching it.

While attacks originating from Yemen have become distressingly frequent, the strike on the chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean raises concerns about a potential escalation in tensions. The statement from the US Central Command adds that this marks the seventh Iranian attack on commercial shipping since the start of the year 2021.

